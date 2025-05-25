Melchie Dumornay named 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season

Lyon forward Melchie Dumornay has been named the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, picking up the honour for the second consecutive year.

Still only 21, Dumornay played a key role in Lyon's run to the semi-finals, where they were ultimately beaten by eventual champions Arsenal. The Haitian international found the net in both legs of that last-four tie against the Gunners, finishing her impressive campaign with six goals and two assists. Only three players struck more goals in the 2024/25 Women's Champions League.

Melchie Dumornay's 2024/25 Women's Champions League stats Appearances: 9

Goals: 6

Assists: 2

Total attempts: 36

Top speed: 30km/h

Dumornay also collected three Player of the Match awards during Lyon's trophy bid, two of those coming during the knockout phase – including the prize for their 2-1 first-leg victory away to Arsenal in the semis, when her late winner seemed to put OL in a strong position to reach the final.

"She was a constant threat in possession with her movement between the lines and her ability to run behind at pace," noted the UEFA Technical Observer Group after that game. "She showed strong rotational understanding in the front three, and good timing of movement for combinations at speed. Her aggressive pressing set the tone for Lyon's front line, and it was a clinical finish for her goal."