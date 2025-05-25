2024/25 Women's Champions League Team of the Season

Trophy winners Arsenal boast no fewer than five players in the official UEFA Women's Champions League Team of the Season, as chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

The Gunners are represented in every department, from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to defensive duo Leah Williamson and Emily Fox, midfielder Mariona Caldentey and forward Alessio Russo. Beaten finalists Barcelona can also pride themselves on a significant contingent, with Player of the Season Aitana Bonmatí joined by María León, Patri Guijarro and competition top scorer Clàudia Pina.

The Team of the Season is rounded out by a pair of talents whose teams reached the semi-finals: Young Player of the Season Melchie Dumornay of Lyon and Chelsea full-back Sandy Baltimore.

Goalkeeper

Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal)

Defenders

Emily Fox (Arsenal)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

María León (Barcelona)

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

Forwards

Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)