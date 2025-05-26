Women's Champions League final tactical analysis: Arsenal's shrewd substitutions seal title

Arsenal's 1-0 victory against Barcelona in the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final owed much to the second-half introduction of substitutes Stina Blackstenius and Beth Mead.

The final as it happened

With the game locked at 0-0 and Barcelona increasingly building attacking momentum, Arsenal coach Renée Slegers made a decisive double change that would shift the rhythm of the game and earn the north London side their first European trophy in 18 years.

With 67 minutes played, Slegers withdrew forwards Frida Maanum and Chloe Kelly and introduced Blackstenius and Mead from the bench. The changes triggered a small tactical adjustment that would prove crucial in deciding who would lift the trophy in Lisbon.

As part of the reshuffle, Arsenal centre-forward Alessia Russo, who had worked tirelessly at the top of the pitch, dropped into the deeper position previously occupied by Maanum. With Russo now looking to connect the game from a more withdrawn position, Blackstenius was free to work up against Barcelona's back line.

Women's Champions League final tactical analysis: Blackstenius impact

"When Stina came into the game, she stretched the game a lot more," explained UEFA Technical Observer and the head coach of Norway's women's team, Gemma Grainger. "It meant Barcelona's defenders had to be aware of this threat in behind the back line and moved their positioning a little bit deeper."

"Her ability to threaten behind Barcelona continued to impact the game," added Grainger. "It helped Arsenal move up the pitch and gain territory in the opposition's half. Arsenal were able to win possession higher up the pitch and started to win set plays in Barcelona's half. It meant Barcelona found it difficult to find their rhythm and get momentum back, which was vital towards the end of the game."

Blackstenius provides clinical finish to give Arsenal victory

Stina Blackstenius buries the winning goal Getty Images

Following her arrival after 67 minutes, it took just seven minutes for Blackstenius to score Arsenal's decisive goal. This crucial contribution earned the Swedish forward the Player of the Match award.

"She had two chances before the goal with her runs in behind, stretching the game more," explained Grainger. "Then came the goal, showing her match-winning influence; Mead's assist also showed the impact of substitutions for Arsenal in changing the game.

"Arsenal had three shots on target and she had two of them," noted Grainger. "She had a chance when she first came on that the goalkeeper saved and then the strike for the winning goal."

Mead provides important pass to Blackstenius

Beth Mead celebrates with the trophy in Lisbon Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although Blackstenius will be hailed as Arsenal's game-changing substitute, the impact of Mead – introduced for Kelly as part of the double substitution – should not be underestimated.

"The assist for the winning goal showed Mead's quality," added Grainger. "She saw the movement of the attacker and knew exactly where to play the pass. The pass was weighted perfectly and delivered to Blackstenius' back foot, allowing her to prepare to strike. To execute a reverse pass in the central attacking area is really excellent play."