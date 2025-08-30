UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round: Man United, Fortuna, Roma among teams through

Former finalists Fortuna Hjørring, recent group contenders Brann, Roma, Twente and Vålerenga plus Manchester United, Austria Wien, Ferencváros, GKS Katowice, Vorskla Poltava and debutants OH Leuven are through from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round after winning their groups on Saturday.

The 11 knockouts mini-tournaments began with Wednesday's semi-finals, and along with the final winners progressing in this competition, 22 other clubs have transferred to the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup.

Who is through from the second qualifying round or transferred into the Women's Europa League? Through to Women's Champions League third qualifying round champions path (group winners): Ferencváros, Fortuna Hjørring, GKS Katowice, OH Leuven, Twente, Vålerenga, Vorskla Poltava Through to Women's Champions League third qualifying round league path (group winners): Austria Wien, Brann, Manchester United, Roma Through to Women's Europa League second qualifying round (group runners-up): Braga, Breidablik, Dinamo-BSUPC, Gintra, Hammarby, Minsk, Mura, Rosengård, Slavia Praha, Sparta Praha, YB Frauen Through to Women's Europa League first qualifying round (group third place): ABB Fomget, Athlone Town, BIIK-Shymkent, Farul Constanța, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Inter, Nordsjælland, PSV Eindhoven, SFK 2000 Sarajevo, Vllaznia

Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).

The champions path began with the first qualifying round that ended on 2 August, which produced the last six contenders for the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams previously drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments. The seven group final winners (Ferencváros, Fortuna Hjørring, GKS Katowice, OH Leuven, Twente, Vålerenga and Vorskla Poltava) advance to join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round of the champions path.

The league path started with the second qualifying round, for which the 15 teams played in four mini-tournaments. Group winners Austria Wien, Brann, Manchester United and Roma join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round of the league phase.

The draw for the third qualifying round is at 12:00 CET on Sunday. The two-legged ties are on 11 and 18 September.

Meanwhile, 22 teams will also transfer from the second qualifying round mini-tournaments to the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The 11 group runners-up will go into the second qualifying round, and the 11 third-place finishers to the first qualifying round.

LEAGUE PATH

The four final winners join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the five winners advancing to the league phase).

Group 1 (Hosts: Hammarby)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Manchester United 1-0 Hammarby

Third-place match

Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Manchester United 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Hammarby 5-4 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv

League path Group 1 final standings 1 Man United (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Hammarby (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 PSV Eindhoven (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv

Group 2 (Hosts: Sparta Praha)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Roma 5-1 Sparta Praha

Third-place match

Nordsjælland 4-2 Aktobe

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals:

Roma 2-0 Aktobe

Sparta Praha 4-4 Nordsjælland (aet, Sparta win 4-3 on pens)

League path Group 2 final standings 1 Roma (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Sparta Praha (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 Nordsjælland (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 Atkobe

Roma beat debutants Aktobe to begin their bid to get through qualifying for the fourth year in a row AS Roma via Getty Images

Group 3 (Hosts: Inter)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Brann 1-0 Braga

Third-place match

Valur 1-4 Inter

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Brann 2-1 Inter

Valur 1-3 Brann

League path Group 3 final standings 1 Brann (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Braga (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 Inter (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 Valur

Group 4 (Hosts: Austria Wien)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

FC Minsk 0-3 Austria Wien

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-final

Glasgow City 0-2 Austria Wien

League path Group 4 final standings 1 Austria Wien (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 FC Minsk (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 Glasgow City (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

Team guide

• Sparta Praha made their 22nd entry, behind only SFK 2000 Sarajevo (23).

• Brann, Glasgow City, Roma, Sparta and Valur are past quarter-finalists.

• Brann, Hammarby and Roma previously competed in the old group stage. Roma beat Sparta to earn their group debut in 2022/23.

• Made European debut in second qualifying round: Aktobe, Inter

• Austria Wien previously entered as as USC Landhaus.

CHAMPIONS PATH

The seven group final winners join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the four winners advancing to the league phase).

Group 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Mura 0-2 GKS Katowice

Third-place match

BIIK-Shymkent 2-1 Spartak Myjava

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent 0-2 GKS Katowice

Mura 3-2 Spartak Myjava

Chanpions path Group 1 final standings 1 GKS Katowice (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Mura (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 BIIK-Shymkent (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 Spartak Myjava

Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Fortuna Hjørring 1-0 YB Frauen

Third-place match

Apollon LFC 2-3 Hibernian

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 0-1 YB Frauen

Fortuna Hjørring 2-1 Hibernian

Chanpions path Group 2 final standings 1 Fortuna Hjørring (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 YB Frauen (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 Hibernian (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 Apollon LFC

Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Rosengård 2-3 OH Leuven

Third-place match

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 5-0 Ljuboten

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Rosengård 5-0 ﻿Ljuboten

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 1-2 OH Leuven (aet)

Chanpions path Group 3 final standings 1 OH Leuven (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Rosengård (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 Ljuboten

Debutants Leuven made a dramatic comeback in extra time to defeat Sarajevo before eliminating former semi-finalists Rosengård BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Ferencváros 4-0 Dinamo-BSUPC

Third-place match

Vllaznia 3-1 Racing Union Luxembourg

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Ferencváros 3-0 Racing Union Luxembourg

Vllaznia 1-2 Dinamo-BSUPC

Chanpions path Group 4 final standings 1 Ferencváros (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Dinamo-BSUPC (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 Vllaznia (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 Racing Union Luxembourg

Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Vorskla Poltava 2-0 Gintra

Third-place match

Lanchkhuti 1-4 Farul Constanța

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Vorskla Poltava 5-0 Lanchkhuti

Gintra ﻿2-1 Farul Constanța

Chanpions path Group 5 final standings 1 Vorskla Poltava (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Gintra (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 Farul Constanța (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 Lanchkhuti

Group 6 (Hosts: Twente)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Twente 2-0 Breidablik

Third-place match

Crvena Zvezda 0-2 Athlone Town

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Breidablik 3-1 Athlone Town

Twente 6-0 Crvena Zvezda

Chanpions path Group 6 final standings 1 Twente (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Breidablik (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 Athlone Town (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 Crvena Zvezda

Group 7 (hosts: HJK Helsinki)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

Slavia Praha 0-4 Vålerenga

Third-place match

HJK Helsinki 2-3 ABB Fomget

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Slavia Praha 2-1ABB Fomget

Vålerenga 1-0 HJK Helsinki

Chanpions path Group 7 final standings 1 Vålerenga (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)

2 Slavia Praha (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)

3 ABB Fomget (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)

4 HJK Helsinki

Team guide

• Sarajevo entered for a record 23rd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), all in consecutive seasons. Gintra make their 22nd entry﻿.

• Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03, HJK Helsinki and Rosengård are past semi-finalists and both Breidablik and Slavia have made the last eight.

• Breidablik, Rosengård, Slavia, Twente, Vålerenga and Vllaznia previously competed in the old group stage.

• Vorskla Poltava also beat Lanchkhuti 5-0 in the old round 1 semi-finals in 2022/23.

• Made European debut in second qualifying round: OH Leuven.

• ABB Fomget, debutants Athlone Town, Lanchkhuti, Ljuboten, Racing Union Luxembourg and Spartak Myjava progressed from the first qualifying round.

Entering direct in league phase Nine teams will enter the new league phase directly (with the other nine slots filled by the third qualifying round winners). These are the clubs that will begin directly in the league phase as per the access list: Titleholders: Arsenal

France: OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain

Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg

Spain: Barcelona

England: Chelsea

Portugal: Benfica

Italy: Juventus







