UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round: Man United, Fortuna, Roma among teams through
Saturday, August 30, 2025
Article summary
The last 11 third qualifying rounds slots have been filled.
Former finalists Fortuna Hjørring, recent group contenders Brann, Roma, Twente and Vålerenga plus Manchester United, Austria Wien, Ferencváros, GKS Katowice, Vorskla Poltava and debutants OH Leuven are through from the UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round after winning their groups on Saturday.
The 11 knockouts mini-tournaments began with Wednesday's semi-finals, and along with the final winners progressing in this competition, 22 other clubs have transferred to the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup.
Who is through from the second qualifying round or transferred into the Women's Europa League?
Through to Women's Champions League third qualifying round champions path (group winners): Ferencváros, Fortuna Hjørring, GKS Katowice, OH Leuven, Twente, Vålerenga, Vorskla Poltava
Through to Women's Champions League third qualifying round league path (group winners): Austria Wien, Brann, Manchester United, Roma
Through to Women's Europa League second qualifying round (group runners-up): Braga, Breidablik, Dinamo-BSUPC, Gintra, Hammarby, Minsk, Mura, Rosengård, Slavia Praha, Sparta Praha, YB Frauen
Through to Women's Europa League first qualifying round (group third place): ABB Fomget, Athlone Town, BIIK-Shymkent, Farul Constanța, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Inter, Nordsjælland, PSV Eindhoven, SFK 2000 Sarajevo, Vllaznia
Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).
The champions path began with the first qualifying round that ended on 2 August, which produced the last six contenders for the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams previously drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments. The seven group final winners (Ferencváros, Fortuna Hjørring, GKS Katowice, OH Leuven, Twente, Vålerenga and Vorskla Poltava) advance to join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round of the champions path.
The league path started with the second qualifying round, for which the 15 teams played in four mini-tournaments. Group winners Austria Wien, Brann, Manchester United and Roma join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round of the league phase.
The draw for the third qualifying round is at 12:00 CET on Sunday. The two-legged ties are on 11 and 18 September.
Meanwhile, 22 teams will also transfer from the second qualifying round mini-tournaments to the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The 11 group runners-up will go into the second qualifying round, and the 11 third-place finishers to the first qualifying round.
Women's Champions League second qualifying round results
LEAGUE PATH
- The four final winners join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the five winners advancing to the league phase).
Group 1 (Hosts: Hammarby)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Manchester United 1-0 Hammarby
Third-place match
Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 0-2 PSV Eindhoven
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Manchester United 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
Hammarby 5-4 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
League path Group 1 final standings
1 Man United (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 Hammarby (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 PSV Eindhoven (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
Group 2 (Hosts: Sparta Praha)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Roma 5-1 Sparta Praha
Third-place match
Nordsjælland 4-2 Aktobe
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals:
Roma 2-0 Aktobe
Sparta Praha 4-4 Nordsjælland (aet, Sparta win 4-3 on pens)
League path Group 2 final standings
1 Roma (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 Sparta Praha (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 Nordsjælland (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 Atkobe
Group 3 (Hosts: Inter)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Brann 1-0 Braga
Third-place match
Valur 1-4 Inter
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Brann 2-1 Inter
Valur 1-3 Brann
League path Group 3 final standings
1 Brann (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 Braga (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 Inter (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 Valur
Group 4 (Hosts: Austria Wien)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
FC Minsk 0-3 Austria Wien
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-final
Glasgow City 0-2 Austria Wien
League path Group 4 final standings
1 Austria Wien (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 FC Minsk (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 Glasgow City (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
Team guide
• Sparta Praha made their 22nd entry, behind only SFK 2000 Sarajevo (23).
• Brann, Glasgow City, Roma, Sparta and Valur are past quarter-finalists.
• Brann, Hammarby and Roma previously competed in the old group stage. Roma beat Sparta to earn their group debut in 2022/23.
• Made European debut in second qualifying round: Aktobe, Inter
• Austria Wien previously entered as as USC Landhaus.
CHAMPIONS PATH
- The seven group final winners join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the four winners advancing to the league phase).
Group 1 (Hosts: Mura)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Mura 0-2 GKS Katowice
Third-place match
BIIK-Shymkent 2-1 Spartak Myjava
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
BIIK-Shymkent 0-2 GKS Katowice
Mura 3-2 Spartak Myjava
Chanpions path Group 1 final standings
1 GKS Katowice (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 Mura (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 BIIK-Shymkent (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 Spartak Myjava
Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Fortuna Hjørring 1-0 YB Frauen
Third-place match
Apollon LFC 2-3 Hibernian
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Apollon LFC 0-1 YB Frauen
Fortuna Hjørring 2-1 Hibernian
Chanpions path Group 2 final standings
1 Fortuna Hjørring (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 YB Frauen (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 Hibernian (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 Apollon LFC
Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Rosengård 2-3 OH Leuven
Third-place match
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 5-0 Ljuboten
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Rosengård 5-0 Ljuboten
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 1-2 OH Leuven (aet)
Chanpions path Group 3 final standings
1 OH Leuven (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 Rosengård (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 Ljuboten
Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Ferencváros 4-0 Dinamo-BSUPC
Third-place match
Vllaznia 3-1 Racing Union Luxembourg
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Ferencváros 3-0 Racing Union Luxembourg
Vllaznia 1-2 Dinamo-BSUPC
Chanpions path Group 4 final standings
1 Ferencváros (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 Dinamo-BSUPC (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 Vllaznia (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 Racing Union Luxembourg
Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Vorskla Poltava 2-0 Gintra
Third-place match
Lanchkhuti 1-4 Farul Constanța
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Vorskla Poltava 5-0 Lanchkhuti
Gintra 2-1 Farul Constanța
Chanpions path Group 5 final standings
1 Vorskla Poltava (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 Gintra (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 Farul Constanța (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 Lanchkhuti
Group 6 (Hosts: Twente)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Twente 2-0 Breidablik
Third-place match
Crvena Zvezda 0-2 Athlone Town
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Breidablik 3-1 Athlone Town
Twente 6-0 Crvena Zvezda
Chanpions path Group 6 final standings
1 Twente (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 Breidablik (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 Athlone Town (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 Crvena Zvezda
Group 7 (hosts: HJK Helsinki)
Saturday 30 August:
Final
Slavia Praha 0-4 Vålerenga
Third-place match
HJK Helsinki 2-3 ABB Fomget
Wednesday 27 August:
Semi-finals
Slavia Praha 2-1ABB Fomget
Vålerenga 1-0 HJK Helsinki
Chanpions path Group 7 final standings
1 Vålerenga (to Women's Champions League third qualifying round)
2 Slavia Praha (to Women's Europa League second qualifying round)
3 ABB Fomget (to Women's Europa League first qualifying round)
4 HJK Helsinki
Team guide
• Sarajevo entered for a record 23rd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), all in consecutive seasons. Gintra make their 22nd entry.
• Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03, HJK Helsinki and Rosengård are past semi-finalists and both Breidablik and Slavia have made the last eight.
• Breidablik, Rosengård, Slavia, Twente, Vålerenga and Vllaznia previously competed in the old group stage.
• Vorskla Poltava also beat Lanchkhuti 5-0 in the old round 1 semi-finals in 2022/23.
• Made European debut in second qualifying round: OH Leuven.
• ABB Fomget, debutants Athlone Town, Lanchkhuti, Ljuboten, Racing Union Luxembourg and Spartak Myjava progressed from the first qualifying round.
Entering direct in league phase
Nine teams will enter the new league phase directly (with the other nine slots filled by the third qualifying round winners).
These are the clubs that will begin directly in the league phase as per the access list:
Titleholders: Arsenal
France: OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain
Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg
Spain: Barcelona
England: Chelsea
Portugal: Benfica
Italy: Juventus