Women's Champions League league phase draw: When is it, how does it work?

The draw for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League takes place from 12:00 CET on Friday 19 September.

With this being the first season of the competition's new 18-team single league format, it is an occasion not to be missed. You can follow the draw as it happens on UEFA.com and the UEFA Women's Champions League app.

How will the draw work?

Under the new format, teams will no longer play three opponents twice – home and away – but will instead face fixtures against six different teams in the league phase, playing half of those matches at home and half of them away.

The 18 participating teams will be split into three pots based on their individual club coefficient ranking, with titleholders Arsenal the top seeds in Pot 1.

To ensure a balanced level of opposition for all and a balanced calendar, each team will then be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home and one away.

The full fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be communicated on Saturday 20 September.

The draw for the second qualifying round of the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup will follow at 15:00 CET on Friday 19 September.

2025/26 dates and draws