Women's Champions League Matchday 1 Tuesday highlights: OL Lyonnes comeback downs Arsenal, Barcelona cruise

The new league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League began with a thrilling night of action as Melchie Dumornay inspired an OL Lyonnes comeback at holders Arsenal, Barcelona hit seven against Bayern München, Juventus defeated Benfica with an unlikely goalscoring hero and debutants OH Leuven recovered from two down to hold Paris FC.

UEFA.com rounds up all of Tuesday's action.

Highlights: Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes

OL lost to eventual champions Arsenal in last season's semi-finals but began their latest bid for a ninth title by keeping up their perfect record of away wins in all five UEFA competition visits to Arsenal. They did it by coming from behind too, the Gunners making a seventh-minute breakthrough when Beth Mead forced her away into the box and slipped the ball to Alessia Russo for the finish.

The visitors responded strongly and were level before the 20-minute mark when 2024/25 Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season Melchie Dumornay cut out a pass by Daphne van Domselaar and beat the goalkeeper at the second attempt. Five minutes later, Dumornay struck again, picking up a defensive header just outside the box and giving Van Domselaar no chance with a zipping shot.

Arsenal substitute Caitlin Foord came close to an added-time equaliser when she shot wide, and her side will recall that they lost on Matchday 1 at Bayern München last term before going on to claim the trophy.

Highlights: Barcelona 7-1 Bayern München

Barcelona were dethroned in the final last season but started their attempt to reclaim the crown in determined mood, going ahead on three minutes as Alexia Putellas latched onto a loose pass just outside the box and produced a magnificent curling strike. It was then 2-0 nine minutes later when Mapi León's cross was headed onto the bar by Irene Paredes and Ewa Pajor met the rebound with an acrobatic finish.

The half-hour mark had not even arrived when Esmee Brugts finished off a swift passing move to make it three. Arianna Caruso set up Klara Bühl to pull one back for Bayern, but Salma Paralluelo restored the three-goal cushion before half-time. Pajor struck again after the break and, late on, Vicky López's solo run set up last season's competition top scorer Clàudia Pina, who was on target again in added time following a Brugts cut-back.

Highlights: Juventus 2-1 Benfica

Cecilia Salvai scored her first two Women's Champions League goals on the tenth anniversary of her competition debut for ASD Verona as Juventus kept up a perfect record in their four Matchday 1 fixtures since the old group stage began in 2021. Although the home side started on top, Benfica led on six minutes as Nycole Raysla found space in the box and cut the ball back for Lucia Alves to lash in.

The equaliser arrived in the 22nd minute when a Barbara Bonansea cross from the right was headed in by Salvai. Juventus remained dominant and Estela Carbonell's cross hit the woodwork in the second half, but it seemed time was running out until, with four minutes left, Eva Schatzer's corner was diverted to Salvai, who cleverly volleyed in the winner.

Highlights: Paris FC 2-2 OH Leuven

The first Belgian side to reach the league phase or group stage of this competition claimed a memorable draw in the French capital. Paris had led 2-0 at the break after Daphne Corboz turned in a third-minute cut-back from Clara Mateo and the provider added a goal of her own, working space for a low, right-footed finish midway through the half.

Two minutes after the interval, a long OHL passing move paid dividends when Aurélie Reynders supplied half-time substitute Kadhiya De Ceuster to cross for Kim Everaerts to pull one back. And the leveller came just past the hour courtesy of a fine finish from Sára Pusztai. The visitors nearly grabbed a winner in added time too, with De Ceuster brilliantly denied by Ines Marques, starting in place of the injured Mylène Chavas in the Paris FC goal.

Wednesday's fixtures

Twente vs Chelsea (18:45)

Real Madrid vs Roma (18:45)

St. Pölten vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00)﻿

Manchester United vs Vålerenga (21:00)﻿

Wolfsburg vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

All times CET

League phase fixtures and results