UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Alexandra Popp pulls the strings in Wolfsburg win

"Overall, I'm just happy to have helped the team, regardless of whether it's a goal, a clearance in our box or an assist – I really don't care. It's just important that I can help the team with my qualities."

Those were Alexandra Popp's words after Wolfsburg’s 4-0 Women’s Champions League win over Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday, when the qualities she showcased earned her the Player of the Match award.

"She was outstanding – her aerial dominance and box movement were top class," said UEFA Technical Observer Tanya Oxtoby, and the following analysis will explore the veteran forward's impressive contribution to a handsome victory for Stephan Lerch's team.

As it happened: Wolfsburg 4-0 PSG

Deadly in the air

This first video displays Popp's ability to dominate opponents in the air, as she moves away from the Paris SG markers into space at the near post to connect with Svenja Huth's corner. She had already helped force the Jackie Groenen own goal for Wolfsburg's breakthrough by flicking on an earlier corner at the near post.

Anticipation and pressing key

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Popp's counterpressing role

Popp's role in the lead-up to Ella Peddemors' goal is featured in this second video. First, she is seen occupying space on the opposite side, allowing for the diagonal progression as Wolfsburg advance upfield.

Then we see her crucial counter-pressing role in the second part of the attack, winning the ball back on the edge of the box and feeding the run of Huth. Her anticipation and ability to regain the ball are vital in maintaining the attack.

Hailing Popp's "attitude and application", Oxtoby said: "Her work off the ball was great and the second goal comes from her press."

Analysis: Lyonnes' speed queens

Elaborating on how Popp, at 34, applies her vast experience, Oxtoby continued: "Her understanding of when to hold up the ball and maintain possession to allow the tempo to swing back in Wolfsburg's favour, and also when to look to play forward and exploit in behind, is a massive attribute. The fact she can do both allows the rest of her team-mates to follow her lead."

Intelligent movement leads to deserved goal

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Timing and direction of run

Popp's 90th-minute goal, her 40th in the competition and Wolfsburg's third of the night, is the focus of the last video.

With her experience, the German excels at finding space to link play in front of the defence so it is no surprise that she has a part in the build-up phase.

Then, once the ball is played out wide, it is her movement in attacking the box that offers a lesson to young forwards. With the timing of her run, she shows her understanding of when to accelerate before, crucially, she attacks the ball from the blind side of defender, leading Oxtoby to add: "Her movement was outstanding."

Coaching observation: Oxtoby on how to dominate the penalty box

"When assessing what Popp does so well, I would highlight her double movements to create space for herself and then arriving late into the space as the ball is arriving as this essentially is unplayable from a defensive perspective.

"When coaching it to players, I would use a quadrant movement mode that allows them a visual representation of movement patterns. In short, operate on the blind side of the defender where they can't see you and the ball, then look to make a movement to an opposite quadrant and arrive as the ball arrives."