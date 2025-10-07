Women's Champions League: Every Player of the Match
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Check out who has been named the official Player of the Match in every game so far in the 2025/26 competition.
UEFA names a Player of the Match after every 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League game to recognise the key performers in Europe's top female club competition.
The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decides who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.
League phase
Matchday 1
Tuesday 7 October 2025
Juventus 2-1 Benfica – Cecilia Salvai
Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes – Melchie Dumornay
Barcelona 7-1 Bayern München – Alexia Putellas
Paris FC 2-2 OH Leuven – Clara Mateo
Wednesday 8 October 2025
Twente vs Chelsea –
Real Madrid vs Roma –
Man Utd vs Vålerenga –
St. Pölten vs Atlético de Madrid –
Wolfsburg vs Paris SG –