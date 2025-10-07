UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Women's Champions League: Every Player of the Match

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Check out who has been named the official Player of the Match in every game so far in the 2025/26 competition.

OL Lyonnes forward Melchie Dumornay poses with her Player of the Match trophy
OL Lyonnes forward Melchie Dumornay poses with her Player of the Match trophy UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA names a Player of the Match after every 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League game to recognise the key performers in Europe's top female club competition.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decides who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

League phase

Matchday 1

Tuesday 7 October 2025

Juventus 2-1 Benfica – Cecilia Salvai
Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes – Melchie Dumornay
Barcelona 7-1 Bayern München – Alexia Putellas
Paris FC 2-2 OH Leuven – Clara Mateo

Wednesday 8 October 2025

Twente vs Chelsea –
Real Madrid vs Roma –
Man Utd vs Vålerenga –
St. Pölten vs Atlético de Madrid –
Wolfsburg vs Paris SG –

