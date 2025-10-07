Women's Champions League: Every Player of the Match

UEFA names a Player of the Match after every 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League game to recognise the key performers in Europe's top female club competition.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decides who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

League phase

Matchday 1

Tuesday 7 October 2025

Juventus 2-1 Benfica – Cecilia Salvai

Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes – Melchie Dumornay

Barcelona 7-1 Bayern München – Alexia Putellas

Paris FC 2-2 OH Leuven – Clara Mateo

Wednesday 8 October 2025

Twente vs Chelsea –

Real Madrid vs Roma –

Man Utd vs Vålerenga –

St. Pölten vs Atlético de Madrid –

Wolfsburg vs Paris SG –