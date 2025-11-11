UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Women's Champions League top scorer: Ada Hegerberg, Alba Redondo, Caroline Weir

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

OL Lyonnes' Ada Hegerberg and Real Madrid duo Alba Redondo and Caroline Weir lead the way for goals so far in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League.

There is a three-way tie in the race to finish as leading scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League, with OL Lyonnes' Ada Hegerberg and Real Madrid pair Alba Redondo and Caroline Weir each on three goals.

Top scorer standings

Alba Redondo led the way ahead of Matchday 3 after striking twice in Las Blancas' opening 6-2 victory against Roma and scoring again as they made it two wins from two away to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it was her team-mate Caroline Weir who was the hero on Tuesday as her last-gasp effort earned a late draw against Paris FC. Like Alba Redondo, Weir also scored twice in the win against Roma.

Hegerberg, meanwhile, now has a total of 69 Women's Champions League goals after netting once in a 3-0 win against St. Pölten on Matchday 2 and twice in a 3-1 triumph over Wolfsburg on Matchday 3 for OL Lyonnes.

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

3 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)
3 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)
3 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

2 Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)
2 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)
2 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)
2 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)
2 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)
2 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
2 Catarina Macario (Chelsea)
2 Janina Minge (Wolfsburg)
2 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)
2 Sára Pusztai (OH Leuven)
2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
2 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
2 Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

2 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)
2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)
2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

4 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)
4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
4 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)
4 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)
3 Fiamma (Atleti)
3 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)
3 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)﻿

Women's Champions League top scorers by season

2024/25: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona) 10
2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) 8﻿
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

*group stage/league phase to final

