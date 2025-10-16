UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Women's Champions League top scorer: Alba Redondo

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Real Madrid forward Alba Redondo took her tally to three goals in two league phase outings to move clear of the likes of Sandy Baltimore, Alexia Putellas and Alessia Russo.

Alba Redondo has scored three goals for Real Madrid in this season's Women's Champions League Getty Images

Real Madrid's Alba Redondo is the leading scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League after Matchday 2.

The 29-year-old struck twice in Las Blancas' opening 6-2 victory against Roma and was on target again as they made it two wins from two away to Paris SG. Those three goals moved Alba Redondo clear of a 12-strong group of players on two goals apiece, including Sandy Baltimore, Alexia Putellas and Alessia Russo.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

3 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

2 Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)
2 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)
2 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)
2 Fiamma (Atleti)
2 Janina Minge (Wolfsburg)
2 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)
2 Sára Pusztai (OH Leuven)
2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
2 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
2 Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)
2 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

2 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)
2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)
2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

4 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)
4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
4 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)
3 Fiamma (Atleti)
3 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)﻿
3 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Women's Champions League top scorers by season

2024/25: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona) 10
2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) 8﻿
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

*group stage/league phase to final

