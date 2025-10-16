Women's Champions League top scorer: Alba Redondo

Real Madrid's Alba Redondo is the leading scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League after Matchday 2.

The 29-year-old struck twice in Las Blancas' opening 6-2 victory against Roma and was on target again as they made it two wins from two away to Paris SG. Those three goals moved Alba Redondo clear of a 12-strong group of players on two goals apiece, including Sandy Baltimore, Alexia Putellas and Alessia Russo.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

3 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

2 Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

2 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

2 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

2 Fiamma (Atleti)

2 Janina Minge (Wolfsburg)

2 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

2 Sára Pusztai (OH Leuven)

2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

2 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

2 Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

2 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

2 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

4 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

4 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

3 Fiamma (Atleti)

3 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)﻿

3 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

