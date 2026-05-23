Women's Champions League top scorer: Ewa Pajor scores twice in final to become outright winner

Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor scored twice in the final against OL Lyonnes to ensure she finished the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League season as top scorer on 11 goals.

Arsenal's Alessia Russo ended the campaign two behind on nine, while Bayern's Pernille Harder scored eight.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

11 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

9 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

8 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

5 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

5 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

5 Evelyne Viens (Roma)

5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Ewa Pajor is carried aloft during celebrations after scoring in the final Getty Images

Pajor struck her first two goals in Barcelona's opening 7-1 win against Bayern and further goals followed against Chelsea and Benfica. In the quarter-finals, she registered three times in Barcelona's 12-2 aggregate victory over Real Madrid, in the process becoming the first Polish player to reach 40 goals in UEFA women's club competition. Pajor was then twice on target in Barça's semi-final win against Bayern and added two more in the second half of the final against OL Lyonnes.

Russo started the season with goals on the opening matchdays against OL Lyonnes and Benfica, and she notched two more in a 2-1 comeback win against Real Madrid. The England forward then struck three times in Arsenal's knockout phase play-off against OH Leuven, with her eighth coming in the Gunners' 3-1 quarter-final first-leg triumph over Chelsea. A ninth followed against OL Lyonnes in the semis.

Alessia Russo scored nine goals during Arsenal's run to the semi-finals UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern's Pernille Harder finished the league phase on five goals and picked up where she left off by hitting a double in their last-eight opener at Manchester United, before taking her tally to eight by scoring against Barcelona in their semi-final decider.

Alexia Putellas registered twice against Bayern in the semis to move within two goals of the joint-leading scorers ahead of the showpiece. Aged 32 years and 88 days, the Barcelona midfielder also became the oldest player to score multiple goals in a UEFA women's club competition semi-final match.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

8 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

4 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

4 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

4 Beth Mead (Arsenal)﻿

Watch Alexia Putellas' double against Bayern München

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

14 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

13 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

11 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

11 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

9 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)