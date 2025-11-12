Women's Champions League top scorers: Ada Hegerberg, Alexia Putellas, Alba Redondo, Caroline Weir

There is a four-way tie in the race to finish as leading scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League, with OL Lyonnes' Ada Hegerberg, Alexia Putellas of Barcelona and Real Madrid pair Alba Redondo and Caroline Weir each on three goals.

Top scorer standings

Alba Redondo led the way ahead of Matchday 3 after striking twice in Las Blancas' opening 6-2 victory against Roma and scoring again as they made it two wins from two away to Paris Saint-Germain.

Women's Champions League top scorer: Alba Redondo's three goals

However, it was her team-mate Caroline Weir who was the hero on Tuesday as her last-gasp effort earned a late draw against Paris FC. Like Alba Redondo, Weir also scored twice in the win against Roma.

Hegerberg, meanwhile, now has a total of 69 Women's Champions League goals after netting once in OL Lyonnes' 3-0 win against St. Pölten on Matchday 2 and twice in their 3-1 triumph over Wolfsburg on Matchday 3.

Finally, two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas is the only player to have scored on each matchday so far after finding the target in a 7-1 win over Bayern München, a 4-0 victory against Roma and a 3-0 defeat of OH Leuven.

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Caroline Weir's goals

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

3 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)

3 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

3 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

3 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

2 Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

2 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

2 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

2 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

2 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

2 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

2 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

2 Catarina Macario (Chelsea)

2 Janina Minge (Wolfsburg)

2 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

2 Sára Pusztai (OH Leuven)

2 Fridolina Rolfö (Manchester United)

2 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

2 Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

4 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

2 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

2 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

2 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

2 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

5 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

4 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

4 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

3 Fiamma (Atleti)

3 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

3 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)

3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

3 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)﻿

