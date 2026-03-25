Women's Champions League top scorers: Alessia Russo ahead of Pernille Harder, Ewa Pajor

Alessia Russo of Arsenal is one goal clear in the race to finish as the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer after increasing her tally to eight, with Bayern München's Pernille Harder her nearest challenger on seven and Ewa Pajor of Barcelona on six.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

8 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

7 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

6 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

5 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

5 Evelyne Viens (Roma)

5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

4 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Caroline Weir goals

Russo started the season with goals on the opening matchdays against OL Lyonnes and Benfica, and she added two more in a 2-1 comeback win against Madrid. The England forward then struck three times in Arsenal's knockout phase play-off against OH Leuven, with her eighth coming in the Gunners' 3-1 quarter-final first-leg triumph over Chelsea.

Harder finished the league phase on five goals, though with her Bayern team automatically through to the quarter-finals, that gave other players to chance to catch up. Nevertheless, she picked up where she left by hitting a double in Bayern's last-eight opener at Manchester United, the same day Pajor struck twice in Barcelona's 6-2 victory at Real Madrid to increase her own tally to six.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

8 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

4 Beth Mead (Arsenal)﻿



3 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

3 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

3 Chloe Kelly (Arsenal)

3 Franziska Kett (Bayern München)

3 Vicky López (Barcelona)

3 Melvine Malard (Manchester United)

3 Eva Navarro (Real Madrid)

3 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

3 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Evelyne Viens goals

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

10 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

9 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

9 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

8 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

8 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

7 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

7 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

7 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)