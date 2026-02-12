Women's Champions League top scorers: Alessia Russo and Caroline Weir catch Pernille Harder, Evelyne Viens

There is a four-way tie in the race to become 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer after Alessia Russo and Caroline Weir struck in their respective knockout phase play-off first legs to move level with Bayern München's Pernille Harder and Roma's Evelyne Viens.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

5 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

5 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

5 Evelyne Viens (Roma)

5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

4 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Alessia Russo strikes for Arsenal's fourth goal against OH Leuven AFP via Getty Images

Weir and Russo have made the most of their knockout phase play-off participation, catching up to Harder – whose Bayern side secured automatic progress to the quarter-finals – and Viens, now out of the running after Roma were eliminated in the league phase.

Scotland international Weir became the latest player to reach five goals when she prodded in from close range in the first half of Real Madrid's first-leg visit to Paris FC. The Real Madrid No10 also struck against Paris FC in the league phase, earning her side a point with a stoppage-time leveller, to go along with a double against Roma and the opener in a Matchday 4 defeat at Arsenal.

Russo was the primary reason why Weir and Madrid left Meadow Park empty-handed on that occasion, the England international striking twice in a second-half turnaround. She increased her tally to five despite starting on the bench during Arsenal's first-leg success at OH Leuven, her other two goals coming on Matchdays 1 and 2.

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Pernille Harder goals

Harder, who managed six goals in this competition last season, registered in Bayern's Matchday 2 win against Juventus before adding to her tally against Arsenal on Matchday 3. She got a double in a 2-2 draw against Atlético de Madrid before once again pouncing in a 3-0 triumph over Vålerenga.

Viens, meanwhile, grabbed the headlines with a superb hat-trick during her side's 6-1 win against St. Pölten on Matchday 6 to add to goals against Real Madrid and OH Leuven.

Of the four players on four goals, Fiamma and Beerensteyn are competing in the knockout phase play-offs.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

8 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

3 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

3 Chloe Kelly (Arsenal) ﻿

3 Melvine Malard (Manchester United)

3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

3 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)



Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

9 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

7 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

7 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

7 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)