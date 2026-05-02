Women's Champions League top scorers: Alessia Russo moves clear

Arsenal's Alessia Russo once again leads the race to finish as the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer with a total of nine goals, though she faces stiff competition from Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor, who is on eight.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

9 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

8 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

7 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

5 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

5 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

5 Evelyne Viens (Roma)

5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Caroline Weir goals

Russo started the season with goals on the opening matchdays against OL Lyonnes and Benfica, and she added two more in a 2-1 comeback win against Real Madrid. The England forward then struck three times in Arsenal's knockout phase play-off against OH Leuven, with her eighth coming in the Gunners' 3-1 quarter-final first-leg triumph over Chelsea. A ninth followed against OL Lyonnes in the semi-finals, but she will now be unable to add to her haul after her side were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate.

Pajor struck her first two goals in Barcelona's opening 7-1 win against Bayern and further goals followed in the league phase against Chelsea and Benfica. In the quarter-finals, she was on target three times in Barcelona's 12-2 aggregate victory over Real Madrid, in the process becoming the first Polish player to reach 40 goals in UEFA women's club competition. Her effort in the semi-final first leg at Bayern took her tally to eight and moved her to joint-tenth on the list of all-time top scorers in the competition.

Bayern's Pernille Harder finished the league phase on five goals, though with her Bayern team automatically through to the quarter-finals, that gave other players to chance to catch up. Nevertheless, she picked up where she left off by hitting a double in Bayern's last-eight opener at Manchester United.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

8 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

4 Beth Mead (Arsenal)﻿

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Evelyne Viens goals

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

12 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

11 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

9 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

9 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

9 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

8 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

