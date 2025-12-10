Women's Champions League top scorers: Beerensteyn, Dumornay, Fiamma, Harder, Pajor, Russo, Weir

Things are hotting up in the race to finish as leading scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League, with seven players on four goals each: Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, OL Lyonnes' Melchie Dumornay, Atlético de Madrid's Fiamma, Bayern's Pernille Harder, Barcelona's Ewa Pajor, Arsenal's Alessia Russo and Real Madrid's Caroline Weir.

Top scorer standings

Dutch international Beerensteyn struck twice in a 5-2 home win against Man United on Matchday 4 to surge to the top of the rankings, but she was pegged back by Weir and Russo the following day.

Having scored twice against Roma on Matchday 1, and then notched the late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Paris FC on Matchday 3, Weir buried a stunning Matchday 4 volley to give Madrid a half-time lead against her old side Arsenal.

The Gunners rallied after the break, however, with Alessia Russo heading the equaliser before nodding in the winner, taking her own goal tally for the campaign to four.

Pajor pulled level with that trio after opening the scoring for Barça against Benfica on Matchday 5, adding to her double against Bayern München and her team's equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Harder and Fiamma then moved onto four goals apiece later the same night, Harder registering twice for Bayern to secure a 2-2 draw away Atlético de Madrid in which Fiamma struck Atleti's late equaliser.

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

4 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

4 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

4 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

3 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)

3 Ella Peddemors (Wolfsburg)

3 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

3 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

3 Fridolina Rolfö (Manchester United)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

6 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

3 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

7 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

7 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

6 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

5 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

5 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

5 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)