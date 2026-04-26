Women's Champions League top scorers: Ewa Pajor and Alessia Russo lead
Sunday, April 26, 2026
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Arsenal's Alessia Russo and Barcelona's Ewa Pajor are out in front on eight goals, one more than Pernille Harder of Bayern München.
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Barcelona's Ewa Pajor has joined Arsenal's Alessia Russo on a leading eight goals in the race to finish as the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer.
2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)
8 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
8 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
7 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)
5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
5 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)
5 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)
5 Evelyne Viens (Roma)
5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)
Pajor struck her first two goals in Barcelona's opening 7-1 win against Bayern and further goals followed in the league phase against Chelsea and Benfica. In the quarter-finals, she was on target three times in Barcelona's 12-2 aggregate victory over Real Madrid, in the process becoming the first Polish player to reach 40 goals in UEFA women's club competition. Her effort in the semi-final first leg at Bayern took her tally to eight and moved her to joint-tenth on the list of all-time top scorers in the competition.
Russo started the season with goals on the opening matchdays against OL Lyonnes and Benfica, and she added two more in a 2-1 comeback win against Madrid. The England forward then struck three times in Arsenal's knockout phase play-off against OH Leuven, with her eighth coming in the Gunners' 3-1 quarter-final first-leg triumph over Chelsea.
Harder finished the league phase on five goals, though with her Bayern team automatically through to the quarter-finals, that gave other players to chance to catch up. Nevertheless, she picked up where she left off by hitting a double in Bayern's last-eight opener at Manchester United.
Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)
8 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)
7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)
4 Beth Mead (Arsenal)
Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)
12 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
10 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
9 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)
9 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)
8 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)
8 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
Women's Champions League top scorers by season
2024/25: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona) 10
2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) 8
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11
*group stage/league phase to final