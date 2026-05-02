Women's Champions League top scorers: Ewa Pajor moves level with Alessia Russo

Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor has joined Arsenal's Alessia Russo on a season-leading nine goals, after the pair both scored in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals.

Bayern's Pernille Harder is one behind on eight, but she and Russo are unable to add to their tallies after their teams were eliminated in the last four. Alexia Putellas found the net twice in Barcelona's semi-final second-leg victory to move onto seven strikes and she, like Pajor, could have the chance to bolster her total in the final against OL Lyonnes.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

9 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

9 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

8 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

5 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

5 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

5 Evelyne Viens (Roma)

5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Alessia Russo's nine goals

Pajor struck her first two goals in Barcelona's opening 7-1 win against Bayern and further goals followed in the league phase against Chelsea and Benfica. In the quarter-finals, she was on target three times in Barcelona's 12-2 aggregate victory over Real Madrid, in the process becoming the first Polish player to reach 40 goals in UEFA women's club competition. Pajor was then on target twice across the two legs of Barcelona's semi-final victory against Bayern, taking her joint top of the season's scorer rankings on nine goals.

Russo started the season with goals on the opening matchdays against OL Lyonnes and Benfica, and she added two more in a 2-1 comeback win against Real Madrid. The England forward then struck three times in Arsenal's knockout phase play-off against OH Leuven, with her eighth coming in the Gunners' 3-1 quarter-final first-leg triumph over Chelsea. A ninth followed against OL Lyonnes in the semi-finals, but she will now be unable to add to her haul after her side were eliminated.

Bayern's Pernille Harder finished the league phase on five goals and picked up where she left off by hitting a double in their last-eight opener at Manchester United. Her effort against Barcelona in Bayern's semi-final decider gave her team hope of a late comeback, but their exit means she ends with eight goals.

Alexia Putellas registered twice against Bayern in the semi-finals to move within two goals of the joint-leading scorers. Aged 32 years and 88 days, the Barcelona midfielder also became the oldest player to score multiple goals in a UEFA women's club competition semi-final match.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

8 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

4 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

4 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

4 Beth Mead (Arsenal)﻿

Watch Alexia Putellas' Barcelona penalty vs OH Leuven

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

14 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

11 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

11 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)﻿

10 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

9 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

