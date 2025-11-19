Women's Champions League top scorers: Lineth Beerensteyn, Alessia Russo, Caroline Weir
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Lineth Beerensteyn, Alessia Russo and Caroline Weir moved their totals on to four for the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League with goals on Matchday 4.
There is a three-way tie in the race to finish as leading scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League, with Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, Arsenal's Alessia Russo and Real Madrid's Caroline Weir having hit four goals each.
Dutch international Beerensteyn struck twice in a 5-2 home win against Man United on Matchday 4 to surge to the top of the rankings, but was pegged back by full time in Wednesday's late games.
Having scored twice against Roma on Matchday 1, and then notched the late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Paris FC on Matchday 3, Weir buried a stunning Matchday 4 volley to give Madrid a half-time lead against her old side Arsenal.
The Gunners rallied after the break, however, with Alessia Russo heading the equaliser before nodding in the winner from a Beth Mead corner on 67 minutes.
2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)
4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)
4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
4 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)
3 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)
3 Ella Peddemors (Wolfsburg)
3 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
3 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)
3 Fridolina Rolfö (Manchester United)
Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)
4 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)
3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)
3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)
Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)
5 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)
5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)
4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)
4 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)
4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)
4 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)
4 Beth Mead (Arsenal)
4 Ella Peddemors (Wolfsburg)
4 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)
4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
Women's Champions League top scorers by season
2024/25: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona) 10
2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) 8
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11
*group stage/league phase to final