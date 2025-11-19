Women's Champions League top scorers: Lineth Beerensteyn, Alessia Russo, Caroline Weir

There is a three-way tie in the race to finish as leading scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League, with Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, Arsenal's Alessia Russo and Real Madrid's Caroline Weir having hit four goals each.

Top scorer standings

Dutch international Beerensteyn struck twice in a 5-2 home win against Man United on Matchday 4 to surge to the top of the rankings, but was pegged back by full time in Wednesday's late games.

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Caroline Weir's goals

Having scored twice against Roma on Matchday 1, and then notched the late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Paris FC on Matchday 3, Weir buried a stunning Matchday 4 volley to give Madrid a half-time lead against her old side Arsenal.

The Gunners rallied after the break, however, with Alessia Russo heading the equaliser before nodding in the winner from a Beth Mead corner on 67 minutes.

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

4 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

3 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)

3 Ella Peddemors (Wolfsburg)

3 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

3 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

3 Fridolina Rolfö (Manchester United)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

4 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

5 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

4 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)

4 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

4 Ella Peddemors (Wolfsburg)

4 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)

4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)