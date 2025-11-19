UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Women's Champions League top scorers: Lineth Beerensteyn, Alessia Russo, Caroline Weir

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Lineth Beerensteyn, Alessia Russo and Caroline Weir moved their totals on to four for the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League with goals on Matchday 4.

Lineth Beerensteyn is mobbed by Wolfsburg team-mates after scoring against Manchester United AFP via Getty Images

There is a three-way tie in the race to finish as leading scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League, with Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, Arsenal's Alessia Russo and Real Madrid's Caroline Weir having hit four goals each.

Top scorer standings

Dutch international Beerensteyn struck twice in a 5-2 home win against Man United on Matchday 4 to surge to the top of the rankings, but was pegged back by full time in Wednesday's late games.

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Caroline Weir's goals

Having scored twice against Roma on Matchday 1, and then notched the late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Paris FC on Matchday 3, Weir buried a stunning Matchday 4 volley to give Madrid a half-time lead against her old side Arsenal.

The Gunners rallied after the break, however, with Alessia Russo heading the equaliser before nodding in the winner from a Beth Mead corner on 67 minutes.

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)
4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
4 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

3 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)
3 Ella Peddemors (Wolfsburg)
3 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
3 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)
3 Fridolina Rolfö (Manchester United)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

4 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)
3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

5 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)
5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)
4 Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)
4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)
4 Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)
4 Beth Mead (Arsenal)
4 Ella Peddemors (Wolfsburg)
4 Alba Redondo (Real Madrid)
4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Women's Champions League top scorers by season

2024/25: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona) 10
2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) 8﻿
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

*group stage/league phase to final

