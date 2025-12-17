Women's Champions League top scorers: Pernille Harder, Evelyne Viens

Things are hotting up in the race to finish as leading scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League, with Bayern München's Pernille Harder and Roma's Evelyne Viens pulling away from the challengers on five goals each as the league phase concluded.

Top scorer standings

Harder, who managed six goals in this competition last season, netted in the Matchday 2 win over Juventus before adding to her tally against Arsenal on Matchday 3. She got a double in the 2-2 draw against Atleti before once again registering in the 3-0 triumph over Vålerenga.

Viens, meanwhile, grabbed the headlines with a superb hat-trick during her side's 6-1 win against St. Pölten on Matchday 6 to add to goals against Real Madrid and OH Leuven. She will be unable to keep pace in the race, though, after Roma were eliminated from this season's competition.

Six players lie one goal behind Harder and Viens on four: Ewa Pajor of Barcelona, Lineth Beerensteyn of Wolfsburg, Melchie Dumornay of OL Lyonnes, Caroline Weir of Real Madrid, Alessia Russo of Arsenal and Fiamma of Atlético de Madrid.

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

5 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

5 Evelyne Viens (Roma)



4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

4 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

4 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

8 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

3 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

3 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

9 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)



7 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)