Women's Champions League Matchday 4 preview: Wolfsburg-Man Utd, Chelsea-Barcelona, Arsenal-Real Madrid

The fourth set of league phase matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League take place across Wednesday and Thursday, with some teams already closing in on progression to the knockout stage.

The expanded 18 teams are competing over six matchdays, with the top four teams progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout round play-offs, where they will vie to complete the last-eight line-up.

Where to watch the Women's Champions League

All times CET

Wednesday 19 November

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes (18:45)

There has been no stopping OL under new coach Jonatan Giráldez this season, and last Tuesday's dominant 3-1 defeat of Wolfsburg moved them on to a perfect nine points. Juventus produced their second comeback victory of the league phase to beat Atlético de Madrid 2-1 on Matchday 3, placing them seventh in the league phase table.

Key stat: Juventus are unbeaten in their last two home games against OL, winning 2-1 in the 2021/22 quarter-final first leg and drawing 1-1 in the following season's group stage.

Wolfsburg vs Manchester United (18:45)

Debutants United, with just one goal conceded, are one of only three teams on maximum points, having beaten Atleti, Vålerenga and Paris Saint-Germain. Wolfsburg will be looking to bounce back from last week's loss at OL, which ended their own perfect start to the league phase.

Key stat: Wolfsburg are unbeaten in all seven previous games against English opposition in Germany (W5 D2).

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid

Arsenal vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Defending champions Arsenal remain on three points after letting a 2-0 lead slip in last Wednesday's 3-2 loss at Bayern, while Madrid remain unbeaten after Caroline Weir equalised deep in added time at home to Paris FC. The Gunners took on Madrid in last season's quarter-finals, when they sensationally overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to win 3-0 and progress to the semi-finals.

Key stat: Madrid have two of the four current joint top scorers, with Weir and Alba Redondo on three goals alongside OL's Ada Hegerberg and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas.

Paris FC vs Benfica (21:00)

Paris are on two points, with the last-gasp heartbreak against Real Madrid following a Matchday 1 draw with OH Leuven and a 4-0 loss at Chelsea. Benfica picked up their first points last week in a 1-1 draw with Twente, when Cristina Martin-Prieto kept up her impressive scoring record in the competition with her fifth goal in seven appearances.

Key stat: Benfica have lost their four previous games against French opposition, all to OL.

Vålerenga vs St. Pölten (21:00)

Vålerenga's wait for a first league phase/group stage win ended at the ninth attempt last Tuesday, Stine Brekken scoring a superb solo goal in a 1-0 victory at Roma. St. Pölten are still seeking their first league phase points having conceded 15 goals without reply, and were beaten 6-0 at home by Chelsea on Matchday 3.

Key stat: St. Pölten are looking to end a run of 12 league phase/group stage losses since a 0-0 draw with Slavia Praha on 2023/24 Matchday 3.

Women's Champions League Matchday 3: Watch every goal

Thursday 20 November

Twente vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)

Twente drew 1-1 at Benfica last week to pick up their second point after also holding Chelsea on Matchday 1. Atleti are only one point ahead of Twente, following home defeats by Manchester United and Juventus, but they won their only away game in the league phase so far – a convincing 6-0 victory at St. Pölten.

Key stat: Atleti defender Lauren leads the league phase for passes attempted (290) and completed (282).

Chelsea vs Barcelona (21:00)

In a repeat of last season's semi-final, Barcelona – top of the table on goal difference after three comfortable wins – visit a Chelsea team sitting just two points behind. Recent history is on Barcelona's side; they knocked the Blues out in the last three semi-finals in which they won each time at Stamford Bridge.

Key stat: Barcelona (14 goals) and Chelsea (11) are the two top-scoring clubs in the league phase at the halfway point.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München (21:00)

PSG progressed past the group stage in all three seasons in which they qualified under the competition's previous format, but are still without a point in 2025/26 after losing 2-1 at Manchester United last Wednesday. Bayern had a more successful night against English opposition, coming back from two goals down to beat holders Arsenal 3-2 and move on to six points. The last time these sides met, a dramatic 2-2 draw on the final night of the 2023/24 group stage meant PSG and Ajax pipped Bayern to a quarter-final spot.

Key stat: PSG knocked out Bayern in the 2016/17 and 2021/22 quarter-finals.

OH Leuven vs Roma (21:00)

OH Leuven suffered the first defeat of their impressive debut campaign last Wednesday, losing 3-0 at Barcelona after drawing with Paris FC and beating Twente. Roma's home loss to Vålerenga the night before leaves them still without a point, following their own defeat by Barcelona and a Matchday 1 loss at Real Madrid.

Key stat: OH Leuven, in their debut European campaign, are attempting to emulate Roma, who are the last women's club to get past the group stage/league phase on their first entry, in 2022/23.

Women's Champions League: When are the rest of the league phase games? Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December