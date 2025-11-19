Women's Champions League Matchday 4 Thursday preview: Twente-Atleti, Chelsea-Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain-Bayern, OH Leuven-Roma

The fourth set of league phase matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League continue on Thursday.

The expanded 18 teams are competing over six matchdays, with the top four teams progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout round play-offs, where they will vie to complete the last-eight line-up.

Where to watch the Women's Champions League

All times CET

Twente vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)

Twente drew 1-1 at Benfica last week to pick up their second point after also holding Chelsea on Matchday 1. Atleti are only one point ahead of Twente, following home defeats by Manchester United and Juventus, but they won their only away game in the league phase so far – a convincing 6-0 victory at St. Pölten.

Key stat: Atleti defender Lauren leads the league phase for passes attempted (290) and completed (282).

Chelsea vs Barcelona (21:00)

In a repeat of last season's semi-final, Barcelona – top of the table on goal difference after three comfortable wins – visit a Chelsea team sitting just two points behind. Recent history is on Barcelona's side; they knocked the Blues out in the last three semi-finals in which they won each time at Stamford Bridge. Sam Kerr and Hannah Hampton are missing for Chelsea while Barcelona are without Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo.

Key stat: Barcelona (14 goals) and Chelsea (11) are the two top-scoring clubs in the league phase at the halfway point.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München (21:00)

PSG progressed past the group stage in all three seasons in which they qualified under the competition's previous format, but are still without a point in 2025/26 after losing 2-1 at Manchester United last Wednesday. Bayern had a more successful night against English opposition, coming back from two goals down to beat holders Arsenal 3-2 and move on to six points. The last time these sides met, a dramatic 2-2 draw on the final night of the 2023/24 group stage meant PSG and Ajax pipped Bayern to a quarter-final spot.

Key stat: PSG knocked out Bayern in the 2016/17 and 2021/22 quarter-finals.

OH Leuven vs Roma (21:00)

OH Leuven suffered the first defeat of their impressive debut campaign last Wednesday, losing 3-0 at Barcelona after drawing with Paris FC and beating Twente. Roma's home loss to Vålerenga the night before leaves them still without a point, following their own defeat by Barcelona and a Matchday 1 loss at Real Madrid.

Key stat: OH Leuven, in their debut European campaign, are attempting to emulate Roma, who are the last women's club to get past the group stage/league phase on their first entry, in 2022/23.

WEDNESDAY'S MATCHES

Juventus vs OL Lyonnes

Wolfsburg vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Paris FC vs Benfica

Vålerenga vs St. Pölten

Women's Champions League: When are the rest of the league phase games? Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December