Women's Champions League Matchday 5 preview: Real Madrid-Wolfsburg, Barcelona-Benfica, Man Utd-OL Lyonnes

The fifth set of league phase matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League are on Tuesday and Wednesday, with seven of the 12 qualification places still up for grabs and the race for direct quarter-final entry intensifying.

The expanded 18 teams are competing over six matchdays, with the top four clubs progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout round play-offs, where they will vie to complete the last-eight line-up.

Who is through from the league phase so far Confirmed in quarter-finals or knockout play-offs: Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Wolfsburg, Manchester United, Bayern München

All times CET

Tuesday 9 December:

St. Pölten vs Juventus (18:45)

St. Pölten ended a run of 11 league phase/group stage defeats when they came back from two goals behind to draw 2-2 at Vålerenga on Matchday 4. This moved the Austrian side off the bottom of the table, and they will hope to show their new-found confidence in front of their home fans to stay in touch with the top 12. Juventus saw a 3-0 lead against OL Lyonnes wiped out in a dramatic 3-3 draw last time out, but they remain usefully-placed in eighth, two points off the leading four.

Key stat: Juventus are the only team to prevent St. Pölten from reaching the league phase/group stage since the format was introduced in 2021/22, beating them 4-1 in the final of that year's round 1 (equivalent of current second qualifying round) in Turin.

Arsenal vs Twente (21:00)

It has been a mixed start to Arsenal's title defence, but Alessia Russo's double sealed a 2-1 comeback win against Real Madrid on Matchday 4, and another Meadow Park success would take the reigning champions to nine points. Twente began their league phase campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against Chelsea but have picked up only one further point since.

Key stat: Current competition joint top scorer Russo has scored ten goals in her last 11 Women's Champions League appearances, including six in five home matches.

Paris Saint-Germain vs OH Leuven (21:00)

Few would have predicted that PSG would sit at the foot of the table after four games, and still seeking their first points against OH Leuven and then at Benfica for a chance of progression. Debutants OH Leuven approach Matchday 5 in the top 12 with one win and two draws from their four games, and the sole defeat a creditable 3-0 loss at Barcelona.

Key stat: Despite having only lost once, OH Leuven have conceded first in all four of their league phase games, scoring all five of their goals in the second half.

Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg (21:00)

This could be a key game in the race to finish in the top four and earn direct quarter-final entry; Wolfsburg sitting third on nine points and already assured at least a play-off, and Madrid in seventh place on seven points. The Spanish side's unbeaten start ended with Arsenal's comeback win on Matchday 4, the same night Wolfsburg laid down a marker with a 5-2 defeat of Manchester United, who, until then, had not dropped a point.

Key stat: Madrid's Caroline Weir and Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn are joint leaders in the top scorer race with Russo on four goals.

Wednesday 10 December:

Barcelona vs Benfica (18:45)

Barcelona's 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Matchday 4 kept the Blaugrana top on goal difference ahead of OL Lyonnes after four matches, and certain of at least a knockout play-off. The three-time winners' injury list increased over the international break, with Aitana Bonmatí ruled out for several months and former Benfica star Kika Nazareth also sidelined. Benfica drew at home to Twente and lost at Paris FC in November, leaving them four points off the top 12.

Key stat: Barcelona's draw at Chelsea ended the Spanish side's run of nine straight league phase/group stage wins, since a 4-4 Matchday 6 result at Benfica in 2023/24.

Vålerenga vs Paris FC (18:45)

Vålerenga let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw with St. Pölten on Matchday 4, leaving them a point off 12th place. That position is currently occupied by Paris, who drew at Real Madrid and beat Benfica in November to get off the mark, making this encounter pivotal in the race for those top 12 slots.

Key stat: Vålerenga are without a win in their five home league phase/group stage games over the last two seasons.

Chelsea vs Roma (21:00)

Unbeaten Chelsea are outside the top four after their 1-1 draw with Barcelona, but the impressive performance against their rivals will give them plenty of confidence for the visit of Roma. The Italian side, whose sole point came in their Matchday 4 draw at OH Leuven, have their eyes on the top 12 as they face English opposition for the first time.

Key stat: After four games, Chelsea are joint second on goals scored (12) and level with Barcelona on fewest conceded (2). Roma were joint 14th (3) and 17th (12) respectively on those measures.

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München (21:00)

Both these teams secured convincing away successes last time out, Bayern winning 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain to move onto nine points and ensure at least a play-off while Atleti's 4-0 victory at Twente moved them on to six points. With Atleti due to visit OL Lyonnes on Matchday 6, they will want to keep up that form over the next two Wednesdays to make sure that, like Bayern, their campaign continues into the new year.

Key stat: The only points Bayern have dropped in the league phase came during another trip to Spain, a 7-1 defeat at Barcelona on Matchday 1; Atleti, meanwhile, have lost their four previous meetings with German sides, all against Wolfsburg, scoring two and conceding 25.

Manchester United vs OL Lyonnes (21:00)

Both of these teams experienced ends to their perfect starts on Matchday 4. Man United lost 5-2 at Wolfsburg and OL Lyonnes pulled off a late three-goal comeback to draw 3-3 at Juventus, but both still had their progress to the knockout stage confirmed. With United, in fourth place, and OL, in second, both focusing on securing direct quarter-final slots, this encounter will go a long way to deciding both teams' fortunes.

Key stat: Melvine Malard, who scored for Man Utd against both Wolfsburg and PSG last month, got 30 goals in 93 appearances for OL before her 2023 switch (initially on loan), playing in their 2020 and 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final wins.