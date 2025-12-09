Women's Champions League Matchday 5 Tuesday highlights: Juventus, Arsenal and Real Madrid through as PSG hopes end

Juventus, Real Madrid and Arsenal all triumphed to ensure progress from the league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League, but although Paris Saint-Germain finally got off the mark, their hopes were ended on a night when St. Polten and Twente were also eliminated.

We round up all of Tuesday's action, with five more games to come on Wednesday.

State of play Through to play-offs or quarter-finals: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester United, OL Lyonnes, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg Unable to reach knockout phase: Paris Saint-Germain, St. Pölten, Twente

Real Madrid 2-0 Wolfsburg

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Wolfsburg

Madrid ensured at least a place in the knockout play-offs thanks to María Méndez's header and Linda Caicedo's fine goal.

It was Wolfsburg who made the strongest start, though, with Camilla Küver forcing Misa Rodríguez into action after just five minutes, but then the home side began to take control, edging in front when María Méndez nodded in from Eva Navarro's corner.

They were reduced to ten players close to half-time following two bookings in quick succession for Maëlle Lakrar, but a piece of Linda Caicedo brilliance midway through the second half sealed the victory, the Colombian forward applying the finish to a sweeping counter.

Madrid substitute Iris Santiago was also sent off late on, but Madrid closed out the victory to nudge Wolfsburg out of the top four with the visit of Chelsea still to come.

Player of the Match: Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Key stat: Madrid made it three wins out of three against German opposition this season, having defeated Eintracht Frankfurt home and away in the third qualifying round. They had never previously faced a Frauen-Bundesliga club in this competition.

Arsenal 1-0 Twente

Highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Twente

Beth Mead's tenth-minute goal was enough for Arsenal to claim the points and ensure progress, the holders dominating possession and chances on goal.

A crucial interception in the final third from Mariona Caldentey led to the breakthrough, with Alessia Russo then setting up Mead to produce a trademark finish, cutting back onto her left foot. The Gunners maintained the pressure thereafter, but resolute defending by Twente, who blocked five shots, kept the deficit to one goal.

The result moved Arsenal onto nine points, leaving Twente still on two and unable to finish in the top 12.

Player of the Match: Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Key stat: Mariona Caldentey became the second-youngest player to reach 80 appearances in UEFA's senior women's club competition after Wendie Renard (who was 28 years 275 days old compared to Caldentey's 29 years 265 days).

Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 OH Leuven

Highlights: Paris SG 0-0 OH Leuven

PSG secured a first point this term, but it was not enough to prevent them from being ruled out of knockout contention. Instead, OH Leuven underlined their status as the surprise package of the league phase, weathering wave after wave of attacks in the second half at the Parc des Princes.

The home side came close to breaking the deadlock through Vitória Yaya, Anaïs Ebayilin and Merveille Kanjinga, with OHL captain Julie Biesmans clearing off the line and goalkeeper Lowiese Seynhaeve making several crucial saves.

The Belgian champions, on six points, welcome Arsenal next Wednesday, when they will still be in with a chance of joining the holders in the knockout phase.

Player of the Match: Kim Everaerts (OH Leuven)

Key stat: OH Leuven have lost only one of their nine games on their UEFA competition debut this season (3-0 at Barcelona on Matchday 3), having drawn on both their trips to the French capital (this result following their 2-2 result at Paris FC on Matchday 1).

St. Pölten 0-5 Juventus

Highlights: St. Pölten 0-5 Juventus

A pair of well-placed penalties from captain Cristiana Girelli helped Juventus move onto ten points and ensure qualification after a dominant display.

The Bianconere's early pressure was rewarded on six minutes when Amalie Vangsgaard powered in from close range, the visitors' No14 also hitting the bar with a fierce strike. Girelli added two precise spot kicks, either side of half-time, before Tatiana Pinto and Paulina Krumbiegel applied finishes to neat moves from the Serie A side down the right flank.

Skipper Girelli almost grabbed her hat-trick late on but was denied by St. Pölten goalkeeper Carina Schlüter, whose team remain on one point and cannot go through.

Player of the Match: Paulina Krumbiegel (Juventus)

Key stat: This was Juve's record European away win.