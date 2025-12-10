Women's Champions League Matchday 5 Wednesday highlights: Chelsea and Paris FC qualify, OL Lyonnes win

Chelsea and Paris FC are the two latest teams to confirm their places in the UEFA Women's Champions League knockout phase after both teams won on Wednesday.

UEFA.com rounds up all the night's results as Matchday 5 concluded.

Who has qualified?

Chelsea 6-0 Roma

Highlights: Chelsea 6-0 Roma

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in the league phase/group stage of the Women's Champions League to 23 matches as they cruised to a dominant win against Roma at Stamford Bridge.

A goal and assist in the first half from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd set up the victory, while Sjoeke Nüsken, Maika Hamano and Wieke Kaptein were also on target for the hosts, who had ten shots on target in a commanding display.

It was Lucy Bronze’s exquisite chip just before the full-time whistle that was the pick of the bunch, though, as Chelsea finished with four or more goals for the third time in their past four Champions League matches.

Player of the Match: Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Key stat: Bronze's ninth Women's Champions League goal came on her 75th appearance in the competition.

Barcelona 3-1 Benfica

Highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica

The Catalan giants overcame a stunning goalkeeping performance from Lena Pauels to tighten their grip on a top-four place.

Barça dominated throughout, but Ewa Pajor's goal was all they had to show for their efforts at half-time as they struck the crossbar three times. Within seconds of the restart, Chandra Davidson levelled for Benfica, and for a moment the hosts wobbled before a Christy Ucheibe own goal and Laia Aleixandri's strike earned them some breathing space.

Barcelona had chances to extend their lead, but Pauels barred their path, further elevating her showreel by denying Alexia Putellas from the spot.

Player of the Match: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Key stat: Ewa Pajor has scored 15 goals in 16 group stage/league phase appearances; only Chelsea's Sam Kerr, with 16, has struck more.

Manchester Utd 0-3 OL Lyonnes

Highlights: Man Utd 0-3 OL Lyonnes

A second-half double from Melchie Dumornay wrapped up a fourth victory of the league phase for eight-time champions OL Lyonnes.

Tabitha Chawinga's diving header from Ingrid Engen's cross gave the visitors an early lead, but the hosts almost drew level when Melvine Malard nodded over the crossbar just before half-time.

Jule Brand set up Dumornay to extend OL Lyonnes' lead with a curling strike from the edge of the penalty area with nine minutes remaining, and the 22-year-old Haitian forward added another from close range in the 90th minute for her fourth goal of the league phase.

Player of the Match: Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Key stat: Dumornay has scored eight goals in her last nine Women's Champions League appearances

Atlético de Madrid 2-2 Bayern München

Highlights: Atleti 2-2 Bayern München

Bayern were held to an entertaining draw by Atlético in a game full of twists in the Spanish capital.

Atleti started strongly, and Vilde Bøe Risa's penalty put them in front after Bayern captain Glódís Viggósdóttir had handled in the area.

The visitors responded well, however, and although Giulia Gwinn fired a spot kick over the bar, Pernille Harder equalised via a Luany deflection. The Danish forward then appeared to have secured the points by slotting in Klara Bühl's cross, but Fiamma's late stunner snatched a share of the spoils for the hosts.

Player of the Match: Klara Bühl (Bayern)

Key stat: Atleti avoided defeat for the first time ever against German opposition, having previously lost four times versus Wolfsburg.

Vålerenga 0-1 Paris FC

Highlights: Vålerenga 0-1 Paris FC

Paris FC got their second straight win in the league phase thanks to a late Lorena Azzaro penalty in Oslo.

A tight first half produced few clear-cut chances, but the game turned on the stroke of half-time when Karina Sævik was shown a red card for Vålerenga.

Paris dominated proceedings after the restart and created the best chances, Azzaro coming close by heading a cross narrowly wide and substitute Sheika Scott forcing an excellent save out of Tove Enblom from point-blank range.

The visitors finally found a way through with eight minutes remaining as Azzaro comprehensively dispatched a penalty into the roof of the net to earn victory.

Player of the Match: Melween N'Dongala (Paris FC)

Key stat: Paris FC have now kept eight clean sheets in their last 14 UEFA competition matches.