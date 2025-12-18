Women's Champions League knockout play-offs:Atleti-Man Utd, Paris FC-Real Madrid,OH Leuven-Arsenal,Wolfsburg-Juventus
Thursday, December 18, 2025
We guide you through the ties on 11/12 and 18/19 February.
The new UEFA Women's Champions League knockout phase play-offs on 11/12 and 18/19 February will involve the teams that finished between fifth and 12th in the league phase competing to join the top four clubs in the quarter-finals.
We introduce the contenders after the draw that set the knockout phase bracket.
Road to the Oslo final
Knockout phase play-offs
Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
Paris FC vs Real Madrid
OH Leuven vs Arsenal
Wolfsburg vs Juventus
First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February
Quarter-finals
Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United vs Bayern München
Paris FC / Real Madrid vs Barcelona
OH Leuven / Arsenal vs Chelsea
Wolfsburg / Juventus vs OL Lyonnes
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April
Semi-finals
1: Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United / Bayern München vs Paris FC / Real Madrid / Barcelona
2: OH Leuven / Arsenal / Chelsea vs
Wolfsburg / Juventus / OL Lyonnes
First leg: 25/26 April
Second leg: 2/3 May
Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo: 23 May)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
ATLÉTICO DE MADRID VS MANCHESTER UNITED
- Man Utd won 1-0 at Atleti on Matchday 2.
- Winners face Bayern.
League phase: 11th place
6-0 a vs St. Pölten
0-1 h vs Manchester United
1-2 h vs Juventus
4-0 a vs Twente
2-2 h vs Bayern München
0-4 a vs OL Lyonnes
Top scorer (league phase): Fiamma 4
Top scorer (including qualifying): Fiamma 4
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 27
How they qualified: Spanish third place; 3-2agg vs Häcken (1-1 a, 2-1 h aet)
Last season: Qualifying round 1 group third place
Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2019/20)
- A Luany penalty deep in added time ensured Atleti levelled their qualifier against Häcken before winning in extra time for their group stage/league phase debut, though the Madrid club reached the round of 16 or better three times in a row between 2018/19 and 2020/21.
League phase: 6th place
1-0 h vs Vålerenga
1-0 a vs Atlético de Madrid
2-1 h vs Paris Saint-Germain
2-5 a vs Wolfsburg
0-3 h vs OL Lyonnes
1-0 a vs Juventus
Top scorer (league phase): Fridolina Rolfö 3
Top scorer (including qualifying): Elisabeth Terland 7
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 24
How they qualified: English third place; 4-0 n vs PSV Eindhoven, 1-0 a vs Hammarby, 3-1agg vs Brann (0-1 a, 3-0 h)
Last season: Not in competition
Domestic honours: 1 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Qualifying round 2 (2023/24)
- Elisabeth Terland hit hat-tricks against PSV and former club Brann to finish as qualifying top scorer on seven goals and take United into the league phase/group stage for the first time.
PARIS FC VS REAL MADRID
- These teams drew 1-1 in Madrid on Matchday 3. They also met in the 2023/24 group stage, Paris winning 1-0 away and 2-1 at home.
- Winners face Barcelona.
League phase: 10th place
2-2 h vs OH Leuven
0-4 a vs Paris FC
1-1 a vs Real Madrid
2-0 h vs Benfica
1-0 a vs Vålerenga
0-2 h vs Barcelona
Top scorer (league phase): Lorena Azzaro 2
Top scorer (including qualifying): Clara Mateo 3
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 22
How they qualified: French third place; 2-0agg vs Austria Wien (0-0 h, 2-0 a)
Last season: Qualifying round 2
Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Semi-finals (2012/13 as Juvisy)
- Changed from Juvisy to their present name in 2017 and qualified for the group stage in 2023/24 after, in qualifying, becoming the first team ever to knock out Wolfsburg before the quarter-finals.
League phase: 7th place
6-2 h vs Roma
2-1 a vs Paris Saint-Germain
1-1 h vs Paris FC
1-2 a vs Arsenal
2-0 h vs Wolfsburg
1-1 a vs Twente
Top scorer (league phase): Caroline Weir 4
Top scorer (including qualifying): Caroline Weir 4
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 8
How they qualified: Spanish runners-up; 5-1agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1 a, 3-0 h)
Last season: Quarter-finals
Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place x 4
Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22, 2024/25)
- Madrid are contesting their fifth European campaign, having got through qualifying each time.
OHL LEUVEN VS ARSENAL
- Arsenal won 3-0 at OHL on Matchday 6 in front of a crowd of 9,285, a Belgian record for this competition.
- Winners face Chelsea.
League phase: 12th place
2-2 a vs Paris FC
2-1 h vs Twente
0-3 a vs Barcelona
1-1 h vs Roma
0-0 a vs Paris Saint-Germain
0-3 h vs Arsenal
Top scorer (league phase): Sára Pusztai 2
Top scorer (including qualifying): Jada Conijnenberg 3
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): no ranking
How they qualified: Belgium champions; 2-1aet h vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo, 3-2 h vs Rosengård, 2-0agg vs Vorskla Poltava (2-0 a, 0-0 h)
Last season: Not in competition
Domestic honours: 1 x League champions
Previous European best: First season in European competition.
- Having claimed their first title last season in their tenth campaign after promotion to the Belgian Super League, OHL were the first team from their nation to reach the league phase/group stage. Now they have matched the feat of Real Madrid (2021/22) and Roma (2022/23) who got past the group stage on their European debuts.
League place: 5th place
1-2 h vs OL Lyonnes
2-0 a vs Benfica
2-3 a vs Bayern München
2-1 h vs Real Madrid
1-0 h vs Twente
3-0 a vs OH Leuven
Top scorer: Alessia Russo 4
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 7 (were seeded first in Pot 1 for league phase draw as defending champions)
How they qualified: Titleholders, English runners-up
Last season: Winners
Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2006/07, 2024/25)
- On their way to a second title, Arsenal played a record 15 games in their campaign last season (Katie McCabe starting every one), the first team to get to the final from qualifying round 1 (equivalent of the new second qualifying round).
JUVENTUS VS WOLFSBURG
- These sides met in the 2021/22 group stage, Juventus scoring an added-time equaliser to draw 2-2 at home then winning 2-0 away as both went on to reach the quarter-finals ahead of Chelsea.
- Winners face OL.
League phase: 8th place
2-1 h vs Benfica
1-2 a vs Bayern München
2-1 a vs Atlético de Madrid
3-3 h vs OL Lyonnes
5-0 a vs St. Pölten
0-1 h vs Manchester United
Top scorers: Cristiana Girelli, Tatiana Pinto, Cecilia Salvai 2
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 9
How they qualified: Italian champions
Last season: Group stage
Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 4 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22)
- Won their third domestic double in eight seasons of existence in 2024/25 as well as beating Paris Saint-Germain to make the Champions League group stage for the third time.
League phase: 9th place
4-0 h vs Paris Saint-Germain
2-1 a vs Vålerenga
1-3 a vs OL Lyonnes
5-2 h vs Manchester United
0-2 a vs Real Madrid
1-2 h vs Chelsea
Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 4
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 5
How they qualified: German runners-up
Last season: Quarter-finals
Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 11 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)
- Wolfsburg have reached 12 quarter-finals from 13 previous entries.
Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.
n = second qualifying round match hosted by club other than the two playing.