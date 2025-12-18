Women's Champions League knockout play-offs:Atleti-Man Utd, Paris FC-Real Madrid,OH Leuven-Arsenal,Wolfsburg-Juventus

The new UEFA Women's Champions League knockout phase play-offs on 11/12 and 18/19 February will involve the teams that finished between fifth and 12th in the league phase competing to join the top four clubs in the quarter-finals.

We introduce the contenders after the draw that set the knockout phase bracket.

Road to the Oslo final Knockout phase play-offs Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United

Paris FC vs Real Madrid

OH Leuven vs Arsenal

Wolfsburg vs Juventus First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February Quarter-finals Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United vs Bayern München

Paris FC / Real Madrid vs Barcelona

OH Leuven / Arsenal vs Chelsea

Wolfsburg / Juventus vs OL Lyonnes First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April Semi-finals 1: Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United / Bayern München vs Paris FC / Real Madrid / Barcelona

2: OH Leuven / Arsenal / Chelsea vs

Wolfsburg / Juventus / OL Lyonnes First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo: 23 May) Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

Who are through to the quarter-finals so far?

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID VS MANCHESTER UNITED

Man Utd won 1-0 at Atleti on Matchday 2.

Winners face Bayern.

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID (ESP)

League phase: 11th place

6-0 a vs St. Pölten

0-1 h vs Manchester United

1-2 h vs Juventus

4-0 a vs Twente

2-2 h vs Bayern München

0-4 a vs OL Lyonnes

Top scorer (league phase): Fiamma 4

Top scorer (including qualifying): Fiamma 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 27

How they qualified: Spanish third place; 3-2agg vs Häcken (1-1 a, 2-1 h aet)

Last season: Qualifying round 1 group third place

Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2019/20)

A Luany penalty deep in added time ensured Atleti levelled their qualifier against Häcken before winning in extra time for their group stage/league phase debut, though the Madrid club reached the round of 16 or better three times in a row between 2018/19 and 2020/21.

League phase highlights: Atleti 0-1 Man Utd

MANCHESTER UNITED (ENG)

League phase: 6th place

1-0 h vs Vålerenga

1-0 a vs Atlético de Madrid

2-1 h vs Paris Saint-Germain

2-5 a vs Wolfsburg

0-3 h vs OL Lyonnes

1-0 a vs Juventus

Top scorer (league phase): Fridolina Rolfö 3

Top scorer (including qualifying): Elisabeth Terland 7

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 24

How they qualified: English third place; 4-0 n vs PSV Eindhoven, 1-0 a vs Hammarby, 3-1agg vs Brann (0-1 a, 3-0 h)

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Qualifying round 2 (2023/24)

Elisabeth Terland hit hat-tricks against PSV and former club Brann to finish as qualifying top scorer on seven goals and take United into the league phase/group stage for the first time.

PARIS FC VS REAL MADRID

These teams drew 1-1 in Madrid on Matchday 3. They also met in the 2023/24 group stage, Paris winning 1-0 away and 2-1 at home.

Winners face Barcelona.

PARIS FC (FRA)

League phase: 10th place

2-2 h vs OH Leuven

1-1 a vs Real Madrid

2-0 h vs Benfica

1-0 a vs Vålerenga

0-2 h vs Barcelona

Top scorer (league phase): Lorena Azzaro 2

Top scorer (including qualifying): Clara Mateo 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 22

How they qualified: French third place; 2-0agg vs Austria Wien (0-0 h, 2-0 a)

Last season: Qualifying round 2

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2012/13 as Juvisy)

Changed from Juvisy to their present name in 2017 and qualified for the group stage in 2023/24 after, in qualifying, becoming the first team ever to knock out Wolfsburg before the quarter-finals.

League phase highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Paris FC

REAL MADRID (ESP)

League phase: 7th place

6-2 h vs Roma

2-1 a vs Paris Saint-Germain

1-1 h vs Paris FC

1-2 a vs Arsenal

2-0 h vs Wolfsburg

1-1 a vs Twente

Top scorer (league phase): Caroline Weir 4

Top scorer (including qualifying): Caroline Weir 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): ﻿8

How they qualified: Spanish runners-up; 5-1agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1 a, 3-0 h)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place x 4

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22, 2024/25)

Madrid are contesting their fifth European campaign, having got through qualifying each time.

OHL LEUVEN VS ARSENAL

Arsenal won 3-0 at OHL on Matchday 6 in front of a crowd of 9,285, a Belgian record for this competition.

Winners face Chelsea.

OH LEUVEN (BEL)

League phase: 12th place

2-2 a vs Paris FC

2-1 h vs Twente

0-3 a vs Barcelona

1-1 h vs Roma

0-0 a vs Paris Saint-Germain

0-3 h vs Arsenal

Top scorer (league phase): Sára Pusztai 2

Top scorer (including qualifying): Jada Conijnenberg 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): no ranking

How they qualified: Belgium champions; 2-1aet h vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo, 3-2 h vs Rosengård, 2-0agg vs Vorskla Poltava (2-0 a, 0-0 h)

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions

Previous European best: First season in European competition.

Having claimed their first title last season in their tenth campaign after promotion to the Belgian Super League, OHL were the first team from their nation to reach the league phase/group stage. Now they have matched the feat of Real Madrid (2021/22) and Roma (2022/23) who got past the group stage on their European debuts.

League phase highlights: OH Leuven 0-3 Arsenal

ARSENAL (ENG, HOLDERS)

League place: 5th place

1-2 h vs OL Lyonnes

2-0 a vs Benfica

2-3 a vs Bayern München

2-1 h vs Real Madrid

1-0 h vs Twente

3-0 a vs OH Leuven

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 7 (were seeded first in Pot 1 for league phase draw as defending champions)

How they qualified: Titleholders, English runners-up

Last season: Winners

Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2006/07, 2024/25)

On their way to a second title, Arsenal played a record 15 games in their campaign last season (Katie McCabe starting every one), the first team to get to the final from qualifying round 1 (equivalent of the new second qualifying round).

JUVENTUS VS WOLFSBURG

These sides met in the 2021/22 group stage, Juventus scoring an added-time equaliser to draw 2-2 at home then winning 2-0 away as both went on to reach the quarter-finals ahead of Chelsea.

Winners face OL.

JUVENTUS (ITA)

League phase: 8th place

2-1 h vs Benfica

1-2 a vs Bayern München

2-1 a vs Atlético de Madrid

3-3 h vs OL Lyonnes

5-0 a vs St. Pölten

0-1 h vs Manchester United

Top scorers: Cristiana Girelli, Tatiana Pinto, Cecilia Salvai 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 9

How they qualified: Italian champions

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 4 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22)

Won their third domestic double in eight seasons of existence in 2024/25 as well as beating Paris Saint-Germain to make the Champions League group stage for the third time.

2021/22 highlights: Juventus 2-2 Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG (GER)

League phase: 9th place

4-0 h vs Paris Saint-Germain

2-1 a vs Vålerenga

1-3 a vs OL Lyonnes

5-2 h vs Manchester United

0-2 a vs Real Madrid

1-2 h vs Chelsea

Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 5

How they qualified: German runners-up

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 11 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Wolfsburg have reached 12 quarter-finals from 13 previous entries.

Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.

n = second qualifying round match hosted by club other than the two playing.



