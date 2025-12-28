UEFA rankings 2025: Which teams and nations are on top?

Real Madrid ended Manchester City's reign as the highest ranking men's club in UEFA's five-year coefficient rankings in 2025, while Barcelona finished top of the women's club rankings for a third consecutive year.

UEFA.com looks at the leaders of the club and association coefficient rankings as we head into 2026.

Top of the rankings Men's club: Real Madrid

Men's association: England

Women's club: Barcelona

Women's association: England

Men's futsal national team: Portugal

Real Madrid moved top of the men's club rankings in 2025, ending the three-year reign of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Los Blancos earned Champions League crowns in 2022 and 2024 but were eliminated at the quarter-final stage last season. Victors Paris Saint-Germain retained sixth position in the rankings.

1 ﻿Real Madrid (ESP) 131.500

2 Bayern München (GER) 124.250

3 Inter (ITA) 121.250

4 Man City (ENG) 117.750

5 Liverpool (ENG) 115.500

6 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 109.500

7 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 98.750

8 Leverkusen (GER) 98.250

9 Barcelona (ESP) 96.250

10 Arsenal (ENG) 93.000

England top the men's association club rankings for the second year running. Three English clubs feature in the top ten men's clubs, though there is no room for Tottenham and Chelsea – the holders of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League respectively. Italy, Spain and Germany retain their respective positions, while Türki̇ye moved ahead of Czechia in 2025.

1 ﻿England 103.658

2 Italy 92.124

3 Spain 85.953

4 Germany 82.902

5 France 75.534

6 Netherlands 65.762

7 Portugal 63.266

8 Belgium 57.750

9 Türki̇ye 48.125

10 Czechia 45.975

What are the UEFA rankings? UEFA rankings are based on the results of clubs competing in Europe, with points awarded for wins, draws, qualification and more. The rankings determine the seeding of each club in relevant UEFA competition draws and the number of places allocated to an association (country) in upcoming club competitions. Get an in-depth rundown of the criteria on these links: men's club, men's association, women's club, women's association, futsal.

For the third year running, Barcelona topped the women's club rankings. The Catalan club reached the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League for a fifth consecutive season in 2025, but were unable to add to their three titles (including 2023 and 2024 triumphs) after defeat by Arsenal in Lisbon. The north London club climbed two places in 2025.

1 ﻿Barcelona (ESP) 124.000

2 OL Lyonnes (FRA) 110.750

3 Chelsea (ENG) 93.500

4 Bayern München (GER) 75.250

5 Arsenal (ENG) 72.000

6 Wolfsburg (GER) 70.000

7 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 63.000

8 Real Madrid (ESP) 59.500

9 Juventus (ITA) 51.250

10 ﻿﻿Roma (ITA) 42.000

England rank as the top women's association as we head into 2026 with Chelsea and Arsenal placing in the top five clubs. France, who claimed top spot in 2023 and 2024, drop to third as Spain climb to second and Belgium take Austria's place on the list.

1 England 70.082

2 Spain 69.665

3 France 68.666

4 Germany 58.915

5 Italy 45.250

6 Portugal 36.333

7 Netherlands 26.666

8 Norway 23.666

9 Sweden 23.665

10 Belgium 19.875

Portugal reign at the top for a fourth consecutive year, finishing ahead of their closest competitors Spain by some distance. The Seleção das Quinas line up in Group D of UEFA Futsal EURO 2026, which runs from 21 January to 7 February in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia.

1 Portugal 2945.674

2 Spain 2639.875

3 Russia 2547.128*

4 Kazakhstan 2384.943

5 Ukraine 2344.186

6 France 2193.280

7 Croatia 2068.750

8 Italy 1957.470

9 Slovenia 1921.849

10 Czechia 1914.870

Coefficients up to date as of 24 December 2025

*Due to the suspension of all Russian national teams and clubs from UEFA competitions until further notice, as decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on 28 February 2022, having as a consequence that no Russian clubs are participating in the current 2025/26 UEFA club competitions season, Russia will be assigned with the lowest amount of coefficient points they have earned over the last five seasons, i.e. 4.333 points for the men's association club coefficient and 1.750 for the women's association club coefficient upon completion of the 2025/26 season.