UEFA Women's Champions League goal analysis: How, when and where teams scored in the league phase

The league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League produced 181 goals across 54 matches, averaging 3.36 goals per game and one goal every 27 minutes. That total represents three goals fewer than last season, despite six additional matches, suggesting a slight normalisation of attacking efficiency rather than a reduction in offensive quality.

Matchday 1 established an early attacking tone, delivering the highest goal output of the competition so far. Chelsea and Barcelona emerged as the competition's most prolific attacking sides, each scoring 20 goals. Barcelona recorded seven goals in one game when they defeated Bayern München 7–1 on Matchday 1, while Chelsea demonstrated consistent high-scoring capability, registering two six-goal performances.

When were the goals scored?

Goal timing revealed a notable shift toward earlier scoring phases. Some 51% of goals were scored in the first half, representing a 7% increase from the previous season and marking the first instance of first-half scoring dominance in UEFA club competition since the 2020/21 Women's Champions League.

However, team-specific trends demonstrate plenty of variation:

Manchester United scored 86% of their goals in the first half, suggesting an emphasis on early pressing intensity and proactive attacking structures.

Conversely, OH Leuven scored all five of their goals in the second half, reflecting tactical adaptability and strong in-game adjustments.

The earliest goal of the competition was scored by Bayern after 82 seconds against Vålerenga, while the latest arrived through Real Madrid's stoppage-time equaliser (90+8') against Paris FC, highlighting the importance of concentration at all stages of the match.

Comeback capacity

The league phase produced nine comeback victories. Bayern demonstrated particular adaptability, twice recovering after conceding the first goal to win, including overcoming a two-goal deficit against Arsenal.

Similarly, OL Lyonnes's comeback victory at Arsenal illustrated the importance of responding by attacking. Having conceded in the seventh minute, the French team led by the 23rd minute after a Melchie Dumornay double, regaining tactical momentum effectively thanks to "exceptional transition readiness", in the words of UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés.

These patterns reinforce the growing emphasis on maintaining offensive structure regardless of game state, as well as the importance of high-tempo attacking responses after conceding a goal.

Goal origins: Open play, set plays, penalties

Penalty-scoring increased dramatically, with 22 penalties converted (out of 26 awarded) compared to ten in the previous season. Conversion rates were therefore extremely high, with 85% scored; all penalties directed towards the bottom corners resulted in goals, while only centrally-aimed penalty attempts were saved or missed.

OL Lyonnes centre-back Wendy Renard scored three penalties, reinforcing the value of reliable set-piece specialists.

Frequent and efficient penalty taking

Set-play efficiency also proved decisive for specific teams. Juventus generated 38% of their total goals from set plays, a testament to their structured attacking preparation.

However, open play remained the primary source of goals for most teams. Roma (nine) and Twente (four) scored all their goals from open play, while 93% of Bayern's goals came from open play (13 out of 14), emphasising their ability to create chances through dynamic attacking.

Attacking construction: Where goals from open play begin

Goal origin analysis reveals strong correlations in open play between pressing systems and attacking output.

Barcelona generated 83% of their goals from open play (ten) from sequences originating in the attacking third, highlighting their aggressive pressing.

Similarly, Arsenal and Wolfsburg demonstrated effective pressing and positioning for second-wave attacks, with Arsenal scoring 88% of their open-play goals from these advanced regains, while Wolfsburg achieved 78% (seven out of nine).

High turnover, high reward

UEFA Technical Observer Jarmo Matikainen says: "The top teams defended effectively in the opponent's half, with immediate counter-pressing and efficient pressing strategies reducing the opponent's time and options on the ball. Particularly impressive is Barcelona's way of defending to attack and their ability to pass and run behind, thus exploiting imbalance in the opposition immediately following a turnover."

Another team to impress Matikainen was Wolfsburg, and in the video above we can see how their "effective counter-pressing and strong individual alertness" inspired success in high areas. Matikainen elaborates: "The players are well-connected in possession and team has good balance in the middle behind the first line of attack. This good positioning, combined with alertness and anticipation, allows [Alexandra] Popp to press immediately and as the players are well positioned after the initial attack the cutback pass is finished with a high-quality first touch."

By contrast, Twente provided an alternative tactical model. Three of their four goals originated in the defensive third: they proved effective at springing vertical attacks from deep, exploiting space behind the opposition – a confirmation of the viability of deep defensive organisation paired with direct counterattacking strategies.

"Both examples highlight the connection between high-quality, active defending and fast, purposeful, and clinical attacking to exploit the opponent's brief moments of disorganisation and imbalance," says Matikainen. "Tactical maturity is combined with excellence in technical execution."

Shot areas

Shot location data confirms the continued importance of penalty-area finishing. A total of 106 open-play goals were scored from inside the penalty area, compared to 20 from outside the box. Eight teams scored exclusively from inside the penalty area, including Chelsea, who scored all 18 of their goals from inside the box (excludes own goals).

However, long-range finishing remains tactically valuable. Twenty goals were scored from outside the penalty area, including Lily Yohannes' standout long-distance strike for OL Lyonnes against St Polten.

"In this league phase we saw some brilliant shots, highlighting players' ability to finish unexpectedly and from various distances and angles," comments Matikainen.

"This long range shot from Lily Yohannes showcased her ability to scan the whole picture ahead of her – both her own team-mates and her opponents. After a turnover and receiving the ball on the turn close to the halfway line, she was aware of the space available to advance.

"In addition, she had already recognised that there were no deep runs available, no immediate pressing threat, and, most importantly, that the goalkeeper was off her line. One touch was used to control and turn, the second to check options, the third to set up the shot, and the fourth to strike. Her technical ability combined attacking opportunism with an excellent technical skill set."

Long-range finishing

Positional finishing and the power of inversion

The increasing tactical use of inverted attackers is reflected in finishing data with 35% of open-play goals scored by a player finishing from an inverted position: either with the left foot on the right side (28), or the right foot on the left side (16).

Beth Mead exemplified this pattern as all three of her goals with her left foot came from the right flank. This attacking structure increases shooting angles toward goal while enabling attackers to access central shooting zones more efficiently.

"Shots created through inversion and long-range attempts highlight the ability to exploit opponent imbalance, create and use space, read defensive behaviour, and choose the best action for a goal attempt," says Matikainen.

Inverted finishing

"In the video above we can see how players like Beth Mead can exploit space in the opposition defence by constantly being aware of their distance to the closest opposing defender and where secondary pressure might come from," Matikainen explains.

"This provides more options to receive the ball and choose direction according to the defender's position. By taking a positive first touch forward with control, it unbalances the defender and creates the opportunity to produce an in-swinging shot to the far post.

"The inverted nature of a left-footed player on the right side, or vice versa, naturally widens the shooting angle and is also an important option for cut-backs or crosses."

Speed of attack and sustained possession

Analysis of attacking tempo demonstrates two successful but contrasting attacking models.

Arsenal displayed extreme efficiency in rapid attacking transitions in the final third, with seven of their eight open-play goals involving between zero and two passes, testament to their ability to exploit immediate defensive imbalance following ball recovery.

Conversely, Chelsea benefited most from sustained possession, scoring three goals from sequences involving ten or more passes. Overall, fewer goals originated from longer spells in possession: only 6% of the goals scored featured ten or more passes (down from 16% last season).

Team cohesion to break down opposition

Overall, the league phase demonstrates several emerging tactical trends in elite women's football. The importance of early attacking intensity is reflected in higher first-half scoring rates. Penalty-area finishing continues to be dominant, though long-range shooting also remains an important supplementary weapon. Finally, a notable trend is the growing influence of inverted attacking profiles, increasing shot efficiency.

As Matikainen notes, "the statistics and clips presented here highlight the tactical versatility and richness of attacking approaches among top teams," with sides varying their attacking rhythms between direct vertical play and intricate passing sequences that utilise all lines and lanes.

Together, the findings reinforce a clear trend in the UEFA Women's Champions League: elite attacking output is increasingly driven by intelligent organisation, technical precision, and the ability to exploit moments of imbalance in multiple ways.

Jarmo Matikainen's long playing career led to over 20 years of coaching and technical leadership in Finland, Wales, Canada and Estonia, including roles with men's clubs and women's national teams. He has served as technical director of the Football Association of Finland and coached Wales and Estonia women's teams.