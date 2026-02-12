Women's Champions League knockout play-off first legs, Thursday highlights, round-up: Man United prevail at Atleti, Wolfsburg deny Juventus

Manchester United produced a clinical display at Atlético de Madrid and Wolfsburg hit back late to draw with Juventus as the last two UEFA Women's Champions League knockout phase play-off openers were contested on Thursday.

Disputing their first-ever European knockout phase game, United won 3-0 at Atleti after Wolfsburg had struck twice in the last eight minutes, including an equaliser deep in added time, to draw 2-2 at home to Juventus. These ties conclude next Thursday, the night after Arsenal and Real Madrid will set out to defend leads at home to OH Leuven and Paris FC, respectively.

Wolfsburg 2-2 Juventus

Highlights: Wolfsburg 2-2 Juventus

Sarai Linder arrowed in a thunderbolt effort five minutes into added time to earn Wolfsburg a hard-fought draw after they had earlier trailed 2-0. Indeed, Juventus went ahead after just six minutes when new loan signing Ana Capeta met Estela Carbonell's corner with an angled header on her club debut.

Aiming to reach a 13th quarter-final in 14 Women's Champions League campaigns, Wolfsburg looked to respond and went close more than once, but Juve doubled their lead as Ana Capeta found Amalie Vangsgaard, whose shot ricocheted off Caitlin Dijkstra and looped in over the despairing Stina Johannes. However, with eight minutes to go, Janina Minge pulled one back from the penalty spot and Linder provided a dramatic conclusion.

Player of the Match: Sarai Linder (Wolfsburg)

Key stat: Wolfsburg's equaliser ended their run of 17 consecutive Women’s Champions League matches (including qualifying) without a draw, which began after their 3-3 away result against Paris FC in 2023/24.

Atlético de Madrid 0-3 Manchester United

2MIN EN Highlights: Atleti 0-3 Man Utd

Having already triumphed 1-0 at Atleti during the league phase, United took less than three minutes to open the scoring this time around, with Melvine Malard intercepting a pass and finding Elisabeth Terland to cut inside and produce a rising left-footed finish. Atleti settled as the half went on, but they were stung again on 39 minutes when Malard curled in from inside the box.

Visiting goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce did superbly to tip ex-United player Vilde Bøe Risa's free-kick onto the crossbar as Atleti pushed in the second half, and her team made it 3-0 with nine minutes to go as Terland, Lisa Naalsund and Malard combined to set up Julia Zigiotti Olme for a fierce strike and her first European goal.

Player of the Match: Melvine Malard (Man Utd)

Key stat: Including qualifying, Terland now has eight goals in this season's competition, three more than any other player.

Wednesday: Arsenal and Madrid win away

Knockout phase play-off second legs:

Wednesday 18 February

Real Madrid vs Paris FC (18:45, first leg: 3-2)

Arsenal vs OH Leuven (21:00, first leg: 4-0)

Thursday 19 February

Juventus vs Wolfsburg (18:45, first leg: 2-2)

Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00, first leg: 3-0)

All times CET