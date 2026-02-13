Women's Champions League knockout phase play-off second legs preview: Real Madrid-Paris FC, Arsenal-OH Leuven, Juventus-Wolfsburg, Atleti-Man United

The first-ever UEFA Women's Champions League knockout phase play-offs conclude on Wednesday and Thursday.

Eight teams are competing to join Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea and OL Lyonnes in the quarter-finals, for which the draw is already made with the knockout phase bracket set to the final.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid and Arsenal defend leads at home to Paris FC and OH Leuven respectively, then, the following night, Juventus welcome Wolfsburg with the score at 2-2 and Atlético de Madrid attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit away to Manchester United.

All times CET

Wednesday's second legs

Real Madrid vs Paris FC (18:45, first leg: 3-2)

The chances of another quarter-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona were increased when the Spanish capital side came from behind in Paris through goals from Caroline Weir, Athenea and the outstanding Linda Caicedo. Maeline Mendy's late deflected strike reduced arrears for Paris, who had initially led through Kaja Korošec's ferocious volley.

It is 13 years since Paris, then known as Juvisy, last got as far as the quarter-finals. But they can take confidence from their European away results this season, winning 2-0 at Austria Wien in the third qualifying round and, in the league phase, beating Vålerenga and so nearly Madrid but for a last-gasp equaliser.

Key fact: Weir has equalised for Madrid against Paris in both their meetings this season (including deep in added time of the 1-1 home league phase draw).

Highlights: Paris FC 2-3 Real Madrid

Arsenal vs OH Leuven (21:00, first leg: 4-0)

Holders Arsenal look to be in sight of a London derby quarter-final with Chelsea, after following up their 3-0 Matchday 6 victory at OH Leuven by going one goal better on their return to Belgium. Frida Maanum scored twice to help the Gunners end a run of seven European first legs without a win, with Olivia Smith and Alessia Russo also on the scoresheet.

OH Leuven's debut UEFA competition campaign is approaching its 12th game and, even if it does end on Wednesday, it has been a hugely impressive run. The Belgian side have beaten the likes of Rosengård and Twente, held both Paris FC and Paris Saint-Germain to draws away and attracted record crowds to their Den Dreef home.

Key fact: Arsenal have won their three encounters with Belgian opposition in Europe by an aggregate score of 14-0.

Highlights: OH Leuven 0-4 Arsenal

Thursday's second legs

Juventus vs Wolfsburg (18:45, first leg: 2-2)

Juventus looked set to take an advantage into their home leg, leading Wolfsburg 2-0 in Germany with eight minutes remaining as club debutant Ana Capeta scored then set up Amalie Vangsgaard. But Janina Minge pulled one back from the penalty spot and, deep in added time, a superb Sarai Linder strike boosted Wolfsburg's hopes of earning another meeting with their old rivals OL Lyonnes.

Despite the late disappointment, Juve coach Massimiliano Canzi called for his side to produce the "same personality" in front of their home fans. The Italian side will hope for a repeat of the 2021/22 group stage meetings, when these teams produced a dramatic 2-2 draw on Matchday 3 and a week later the Italian side beat Wolfsburg 2-0.

Key fact: Wolfsburg are aiming for a 13th quarter-final in 14 Women's Champions League campaigns, while Juventus hope to get there for the second time after their 2021/22 debut.

Highlights: Wolfsburg 2-2 Juventus

Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00, first leg: 3-0)

Man United's hopes of a positive start to their first-ever European knockout phase tie came to fruition when Melvine Malard, Elisabeth Terland and Julia Zigiotti Olme all scored in Spain.

Atleti coach José Herrera summed up the first leg by saying: "They were clinical and that's it," and certainly the match statistics suggest the only significant difference between the teams was in the goals scored column. Man United, who previously won 1-0 at Atleti in the league phase, will defend their lead with a quarter-final place against Bayern at stake.

Key stat: The first leg was Man United's seventh clean sheet from 11 games this campaign (including qualifying).