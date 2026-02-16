Women's Champions League Performance Insights: Arsenal’s attacking blueprint

In the UEFA Women's Champions League knockout round play-off first leg, Arsenal repeated several of the effective attacking mechanisms that had already caused problems during the league phase, particularly through their use of interconnected triangular structures in wide areas. These rotations and support angles allowed Arsenal to stretch the defensive line and isolate defenders in direct duels.

As UEFA Technical Observer Tanya Oxtoby explains, Arsenal consistently looked to manipulate defensive positioning in order to generate these moments: "Pulling the full-back out of position and disconnecting them from the rest of the back line creates space for wall passes and 1v1 situations. This is a theme that Arsenal consistently look to execute, allowing their players the time and space to use their physical explosiveness to exploit the opposition."

Women's Champions League tactical insight: Arsenal attacks

Within the attacking structures already discussed, Arsenal repeatedly capitalised on opportunities to isolate defenders in wide areas. Compared to last December's league phase meeting in Belgium, Arsenal nearly tripled their number of 1v1 situations in the opposition half, increasing from 11 to 31 in the play-off fixture. Much of this threat came through the wide players, with Caitlin Foord contributing six of these actions, while Olivia Smith accounted for ten, moving to the wing after the introduction of Alessia Russo.

Women's Champions League tactical insight: Arsenal width

As Oxtoby outlines, Arsenal's positional structure played a key role in creating these scenarios: "It was Arsenal's structure with maximum width that pulled out the full-backs. Because of the positioning of their midfield players in those half-space or inner corridor areas, the midfielders couldn't go across to support. The remaining back three were then pinned by the opposite winger and the No9, which created space to build momentum, power and pace in 1v1 situations without cover.

"Arsenal did this consistently, whether it was the winger holding width, the full-back going wide, or even Mariona Caldentey rotating into those wide areas. It was a clear tactical ploy to disconnect the full-back and allow time and space for the attacking player to receive and make things happen. It's a real theme of Arsenal's: maintaining maximum width while occupying the inner corridor, which creates confusion in the opposition structure."

Coaching focus: Considerations for the game plan

OH Leuven's meetings with Arsenal across the league phase and play-off fixtures highlighted the strategic tension teams face when competing against elite opposition.

Women's Champions League tactical insight: Arsenal attacks

In the first encounter, more frequently OHL attempted to apply aggressive pressure, which did generate regains and interceptions in advanced areas and offered moments of attacking promise. However, Arsenal were able to capitalise on the increased space and by-pass it with speed and quality of execution.

Reflecting on that performance, OH Leuven manager Arno Van den Abbeel emphasised the need for greater defensive solidity heading into the return fixture: "Back then we weren't sure of qualifying. Now it's a make-or-break situation across two matches. We may have been naive last time; this time we want to be more resilient and cunning."

In the play-off match, OHL adjusted by dropping more frequently into mid- and low-block defensive structures, prioritising organisation and transitional opportunities. Despite this more conservative approach, Arsenal's quality still allowed them to dictate the game, increasing their possession from 60% to 69% while also raising their expected goals output from 1.86 to 2.67.

Arsenal also doubled their successful open-play passes into key attacking areas compared to the previous meeting, underlining their control. Van den Abbeel accepted the gap in quality between the two sides, raising a broader tactical question around how teams should approach matches against top-level opponents. "Today we had to accept they're a better team than us. Arsenal deserved to win," he commented post-match. "Four-nil is hard, but that is the difference between us and them at the moment."

As Oxtoby explains: "When facing a stronger opponent, there are a number of strategic considerations. One is around the strengths within your own squad and what you want to exploit. If you have pacey attacking players who are good at pressing high and you want counterattacking opportunities, that might lead you to be more aggressive. If you don't have that profile, you might sit deeper and look to draw the opponent out.

"You also have to consider the opposition's strengths, including key players you may want to keep possession away from by tilting and pressing in certain directions. Ultimately, with any strategy, you have to decide what you’re willing to give up. If you're willing to give up space in behind, you can be more aggressive, but if the opposition has very quick forwards, you might sacrifice high pressing to protect that space.

"It's about understanding what your squad is capable of, where the opposition can hurt you, and what trade-offs you’re prepared to make. It also links to your playing philosophy as a coach – being aggressive without the ball requires balance and the right triggers, but also staying true to your identity. Every strategy has pros and cons: being aggressive can create high regains and counterattacking chances, but it can also leave you exposed, so factors like game state, home or away context, and whether it’s a one- or two-legged tie all influence those decisions."

Player development focus: Competing against the top teams

UEFA's senior player development manager Bruno Cheyrou chips in to highlight how exposure to elite-level competition is fundamental to accelerating player growth. "When you play against better players, you improve because everything is higher – the pace, the intensity, the physical and technical demands. The more you are exposed to that level, the more you adapt to it. If players only experience that intensity once or twice a season, it is very difficult to adjust, but when they face it regularly, such as through European competition, it helps them develop their game much faster."

Cheyrou also emphasises that the benefits are particularly significant for players still in their development phase. "Even if results are difficult, frequent exposure to stronger opposition creates important learning opportunities and reference points for the level required at the top. When players return to domestic competition, they often find the game easier because they are used to operating at higher intensity. It is similar to what we see at international level or in development tournaments, where players from smaller leagues adapt quickly when facing stronger nations. For young players especially, access to that level is a major opportunity to improve, while also providing motivation to keep pushing their development."

An Australian defender known for her leadership and composure, Tanya Oxtoby played both in her homeland and in the UK before moving into coaching. She has held prominent roles in English women's football and internationally: she had assistant coaching duties with Scotland and Chelsea, was in charge of the Northern Ireland women's national team, and has most recently been appointed as manager of Newcastle United Women.

Bruno Cheyrou is a former French international who played as a midfielder in the Ligue 1 as well as the Premier League, and who has recently been appointed as Senior Player Development Manager at UEFA.