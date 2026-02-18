Women's Champions League knockout phase play-off second legs, Wednesday round-up: Arsenal set up Chelsea quarter-final, Madrid earn Barcelona tie

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Arsenal and Real Madrid are through to the quarter-finals after building on first-leg leads to set up showdowns with familiar rivals.

Arsenal ended the impressive debut campaign of OH Leuven to reach a joint-record 17th quarter-final, and the Gunners now face a London derby with Chelsea in the last eight. Madrid face an encounter with Barcelona after they defeated Paris FC 2-0 on the night and 5-2 overall.

The remaining ties will be completed on Thursday as Juventus host Wolfsburg with the scoreline 2-2 and Manchester United seek to defend a 3-0 lead at home to Atlético de Madrid.

Road to the Oslo final Quarter-finals Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United vs Bayern München

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Wolfsburg / Juventus vs OL Lyonnes First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April Semi-finals 1: Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United / Bayern München vs Real Madrid / Barcelona

2: Arsenal / Chelsea vs

Wolfsburg / Juventus / OL Lyonnes First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo: 23 May) Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened.

Real Madrid 2-0 Paris FC (agg: 5-2)

Women's Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Paris FC

Already needing to overturn a 3-2 deficit from last week's first leg, Paris were reduced to ten players in the fifth minute after Théa Greboval was sent off for bringing down Madrid's French forward Naomie Feller when through on goal. The hosts kept pressing and were awarded a 36th-minute penalty for Océane Picard's handball, but ex-Madrid keeper Mylène Chavas saved from her former club-mate Caroline Weir.

Nine minutes into the second half, Madrid finally made the breakthrough as Feller volleyed in Eva Navarro's cross. Another Navarro centre was then deflected into her own net by Melween N'Dongala 13 minutes later to make it 2-0, confirming Madrid's progress to their third quarter-final and second against Barcelona, after 2021/22.

Player of the Match: Eva Navarro (Real Madrid)

Key stat: This was Madrid's first home win against French opposition at the fifth attempt (including three against Paris FC).

Update your Fantasy line-up

Arsenal 3-1 OH Leuven (agg: 7-1)

Women's Champions League highlights: Arsenal 3-1 OH Leuven

In wet conditions at Meadow Park, Arsenal extended their aggregate advantage after 23 minutes thanks to Alessia Russo's angled shot. However, having lost 3-0 to Arsenal on Matchday 6 and 4-0 last week, Leuven got themselves off the mark against the Gunners shortly afterwards through Sára Pusztai, with Kim Everaerts the provider.

Arsenal pressed to restore their lead and won a penalty 20 minutes into the second half after Caitlin Foord was fouled, allowing Mariona Caldentey to convert. As the game entered added time, Russo then made it 3-1 with her 50th goal for Arsenal, using her strength in the box to create space and shoot in.

Player of the Match: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

Key stat: Russo is now the outright competition top scorer on seven goals, matching her tally in Arsenal's winning run last season.

Fixtures and results

Thursday's second legs

Juventus vs Wolfsburg (18:45 CET, first leg: 2-2)

Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00 CET, first leg: 3-0)