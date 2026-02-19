Women's Champions League knockout phase play-off second legs Thursday round-up: Wolfsburg and Man Utd complete quarter-final line-up

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final line-up is complete after Wolfsburg and Manchester United won the last knockout phase play-offs.

Wolfsburg, aided by a string of saves from goalkeeper Stina Johannes, won 2-0 at Juventus to go through 4-2 on aggregate and set up yet another European encounter with old rivals OL Lyonnes. Manchester United then confirmed their first-ever quarter-final, and a tie against Bayern München, beating Atlético de Madrid 2-0 on the night and 5-0 overall.

On Wednesday the first two play-offs concluded, holders Arsenal knocking out OH Leuven to set up an all-English tie with Chelsea and Real Madrid eliminating Paris FC and earning a Barcelona quarter-final.

Road to the Oslo final Quarter-finals Manchester United vs Bayern München

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Wolfsburg vs OL Lyonnes First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April Semi-finals 1: Manchester United / Bayern München vs Real Madrid / Barcelona

2: Arsenal / Chelsea vs Wolfsburg / OL Lyonnes First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo: 23 May) Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2

Juventus 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg: 2-4)

Wolfsburg mounted a late two-goal comeback to salvage a 2-2 draw in the first leg, and although Juventus began brightly in the return, the German side led for the first time in the tie with a quick counterattack on 18 minutes, Svenja Huth's pass turned in by Vivien Endemann. Juventus kept testing Stina Johannes both before and after half-time and when she was beaten, Ana Capeta, who scored and got an assist on her club debut in the first leg, saw her overhead kick rebound back off the crossbar.

At the other end Lineth Beerensteyn twice went close against her former club and then Juve sent on their other first-leg goalscorer Amalie Vangsgaard who, after combining with fellow substitute Cristiana Girelli, was thwarted by a fingertip save by Johannes. The goalkeeper later denied the third player sent on in that triple change, Paulina Krumbiegel, as Wolfsburg held on. A Juventus equaliser just would not come and as time ran out Kessya Bussy set up another Wolfsburg substitute Cora Zicai to curl in a clicher off the underside of the bar.

Player of the Match: Stina Johannes (Wolfsburg)

Key stat: Wolfsburg are into their 13th quarter-final in 14 seasons.

Manchester United 2-0 Atlético de Madrid (agg: 5-0)

United were defending a 3-0 lead from the first leg and although Atleti, just as last week, created chances, the home side increased their aggregate advantage in the 27th minute. Lisa Naalsund cut back for Julia Zigiotti Olme to produce a low finish to add to her goal in Madrid last week, which had been her first in 23 European appearances. Jess Park doubled the lead on the night before half-time with a brilliant long-range finish following a short corner routine.

Ellen Wangerheim came off the United bench for the second half and tested Lola Gallardo after a Park centre. With 18 minutes left Park hit the post after a swift passing move, and Xènia Pérez was sent off late on for Atleti after a second booking as United moved into their first UEFA women's quarter-final.

Player of the Match: Jess Park (Man Utd)

Key stat: Manchester United are the eighth different club from England to reach the quarter-finals, two more than any other nation, following Arsenal, Birmingham City, Bristol Academy (now Bristol City), Chelsea, Everton, Fulham and Manchester City.