From barefooted footballer to award-winning star: OL Lyonnes forward Melchie Dumornay speaks to UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine Queenzine

A strong desire to succeed has propelled Melchie Dumornay to success at a young age, but the OL Lyonnes player reflects on how her football journey started with no boots and no pressure during her interview for UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine, Queenzine.

As the recipient of the last two Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season awards, the pacey forward is once again lighting up this season's competition — winning two Player of the Match awards and scoring four goals during the 2025/26 league phase.

Known for her exceptional speed, physicality and clinical finishing, the 22-year-old became the first Haitian international to be nominated for a Ballon d'Or award when she ranked 18th in the women's category last year.

Dumornay's team are set to face Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals on 24 March and 2 April, as the French champions attempt to win a record-extending ninth European title.

But lining up for OL Lyonnes is a far cry from Dumornay's introduction to the sport as a young girl in Mirebalais, near Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince.

Melchie Dumornay is OL Lyonnes' leading goalscorer in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League with four goals UEFA via Getty Images

On growing up in Haiti playing football with her brothers

"My first memory is playing in the streets of Haiti, barefoot. My brothers were physically stronger than me so when I could beat them on the pitch, I took full advantage of it."

On the influence of family and friends who supported her to achieve success as a player

"To get to where I am today is thanks to my work, but also to the people who surrounded me and pushed me in the right direction."

On the magic of playing in the Women's Champions League, and how watching OL Lyonnes beat Barcelona 4-1 in the 2019 final inspired her

"After watching that final I told myself 'I want to be part of this competition'. When I hear the Women’s Champions League anthem it gives me shivers; it's like a war cry and a signal that the battle is starting. The Women’s Champions League has made me more mature, especially in managing my emotions."

Melchie Dumornay (far left) lines up for the Women's Champions League anthem with her team-mates during last season's quarter-finals Getty Images

On playing for a team with a rich history of success in the Women's Champions League

"You need the OL Lyonnes mentality; being a top player is not enough. At OL Lyonnes there are only competitors, we push each other to be better. My goal is to help my team, whether it’s with a goal, an assist or a defensive effort."

On her work ethic and drive as a footballer

"I am ready to fight and work hard to get where I want to go. When you do something, you have to do it 100% without making excuses."

Melchie Dumornay's performances earned her a nomination for the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or, alongside OL Lyonnes team-mate Lindsey Heaps (right) UEFA via Getty Images

This interview is from issue seven of Queenzine, the UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine. Read it here!