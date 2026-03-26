Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Bayern's vertical threat and Momoko Tanikawa's game-changing impact

Substitute Momoko Tanikawa scored a late winner to secure Bayern München a 3-2 first-leg victory against Manchester United, after Pernille Harder had twice put them ahead, giving the German side a one-goal advantage heading into the return leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final.

Bayern's attacking approach in this game was centred on quickly exploiting space in behind, with precise relationships between passer and runner. Across the opening two goals, their ability to recognise triggers and execute forward actions early proved decisive, before Tanikawa's influence from the bench elevated that threat further.

As it happened: Man Utd 2-3 Bayern

UEFA Technical Observer Gemma Grainger highlighted the importance of connection and timing between individuals, especially visible in the first goal. "The relationship between the passer and the receiver is absolutely key in this goal," she explained. "When Arianna Caruso receives the ball, Pernille Harder immediately realises that Caruso receiving the ball on her back foot allows her the option to play forward early; the receiving technique of Caruso is a visual cue for Harder that she can start to make the run into the space."

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Pernille Harder in behind

"The relationship between the passer and the receiver is absolutely key." Gemma Grainger, UEFA Technical Observer

The timing and detail of the movement are critical. "She runs off the back of Maya Le Tissier, which is a key detail as Le Tissier cannot see the ball and Harder at the same time," added Grainger. "This detail, combined with the timing of the pass and movement, is crucial to the quality of this goal." The causality between the two players is clear: "Harder's movement influences the decision for Caruso to pass the ball."

The second goal reinforces the same attacking principles, but with Tanikawa now central to the action. "The key to the quality of the goal is the no-touch turn from Tanikawa," said Grainger. "Her awareness to do this based on the weight of the pass she receives then enables her to play forward quickly and take advantage of the space between the two centre-backs for Manchester United."

Again, Harder's role in destabilising the defensive line is emphasised. "Harder's position constantly challenges the centre-backs of Manchester United." Her movement creates the conditions, while the execution comes from midfield. "The weight of Tanikawa's pass to Harder allows the latter to receive while in her stride."

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Tanikawa - game changer from the bench

Bayern coach Jose Barcala, talking to UEFA post-match, praised Tanikawa: "She is world class, so comfortable on the ball under pressure, unpredictable, and once she reaches the final third with a bit of space and time, she is so clinical. But she's also bright in the defensive phase. She gave us a lot."

In a match defined by fine margins, her contribution from the bench underlined how decisive individual quality can be within a clear tactical framework, with Grainger highlighting, in particular, her "awareness and receiving skills for the third goal, the technical ability to play off both feet, and the awareness to switch play and then time her movement to arrive".

"When receiving the ball in the middle of the pitch for the goal, the awareness of the pressure from the opposition player in relation to where she takes her first touch then allows her to prepare her second touch past the player to get free. You can see her scanning before she receives the ball; she then takes her first touch away from the defender to bring the defender closer to her to take a second touch past the defender."

Gemma Grainger began her managerial career in women's club football with Leeds United and Middlesbrough before moving into international coaching with The Football Association, where she spent over a decade leading various England youth teams. She is a former Wales women's national team head coach and now serves as the head coach of Norway's women's national team.