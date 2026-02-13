Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Manchester United's ruthlessness

Manchester United moved closer to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League after establishing a strong first-leg advantage in Madrid, with goals from Elisabeth Terland, Melvine Malard and Julia Zigiotti Olme.

"Managing moments, momentum, taking the goals when they come. Concentration, focus and ruthlessness in front of goal. That was the key tonight," enthused United coach Marc Skinner after the match.

As it happened: Atleti 0-3 Man Utd

"More than controlling possession, United controlled spaces and tempo, making proper decisions in each situation," agreed Cortés. "One of the most interesting aspects of the match is that although all three goals came from transitional moments, each finish required a completely different technical solution. That variety reflects both individual quality and correct decision-making under pressure.

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Clinical Man Utd

"In the first goal, Terland allows the ball to run slightly to provoke the defender into changing body orientation. In that exact moment, she cuts with an excellent first touch with her right foot, taking the ball slightly across her body and gaining a crucial metre of separation. Her second touch, now with her left foot, is a powerful and precise strike to the near post," said Cortés.

Key aspects • First touch creates space

• Quick execution before defenders can recover

• Two-footed ability removes the need for extra preparation

• Decision is made early: control and shot are one fluid action

Player of The Match Melvine Malard's goal showcases finishing at full speed, as she receives on the move, cuts inside using body positioning and a quick scan, before driving an instep strike across goal, prioritising placement over force. "It's technically complex: the finish shows control under velocity. It's harder to be precise after a sprint and directional change, but Malard keeps her upper body stable, which allows her to maintain accuracy."

Key aspects • Receiving on the move: She controls while running toward goal

• Strike: Driven shot across goal toward the far post

• Surface: Instep for power and trajectory

• Placement over force: The angle makes the far post the highest-percentage option

United's first two goals came in the first half, following a trend already highlighted during the league phase.

The third goal is about timing and decisiveness, with patience in the build-up allowing a perfectly timed run from the second line, where an open body shape and first-time finish eliminated any chance of defensive recovery. "Malard shows patience before delivering the key pass. The finish comes from a player arriving at the perfect moment from the second line to strike first time. First-time finishes demand confidence, pre-decision (i.e. deciding before the ball arrives) and a clean technique. The key here is that Zigiotti Olme knows that she is going to shoot before the ball reaches her," summarised Cortés.

Key aspects • Timing of run: Arrives late into the space rather than standing static

• Body shape: Open stance to strike without adjusting

• First-time finish: No control touch, eliminates defensive recovery

• Contact: Clean and controlled rather than overhit

"Across all three goals, a clear pattern emerged. United consistently recognised moments when Atleti were disorganised, defensively expanding, or recovering lost structure. These moments became decisive opportunities."

Coaching observation: Integrating finishing

"For me, finishing is not trained only on 'shooting day', it is integrated into the weekly process, always linked to game context. The key is to train finishing under the same constraints players face in matches: pressure, limited time, and decision-making.

"When coaching, train speed of decision, not only technique, as great finishing is often about choosing quickly, use game-realistic triggers, encourage two-footed solutions (as seen in Terland's goal, being able to finish without adjusting saves time), and prioritise quality over quantity (20 focused repetitions with feedback are better than 100 rushed shots). Finishing is not just striking the ball well, it's about body preparation, reading defenders, selecting the right technique, and executing before recovery. We don't just train players to shoot; we train them to recognise the moment to finish and to do it decisively."

Lluís Cortés led Barcelona to unprecedented success, including a UEFA Women's Champions League title in 2021. He has since continued to make his mark internationally as a progressive and sought-after coach and is currently in charge of the Saudi Arabia women's national team.