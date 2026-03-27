Barcelona vs Real Madrid Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, full lowdown

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 2 April at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid at a glance When: Thursday 2 April (18:45 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Semi-finals: Winners face Manchester United or Bayern München on 25/26 April (away) and 2/May (home).

What do you need to know?

Barcelona return to the Camp Nou for the first time since the stadium's renovation, bringing back memories of when they beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of a then-record crowd of 91,533 in their 2021/22 Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg,

That day, they were defending a 3-1 lead but this time Barcelona begin with a 6-2 advantage after a dominant display in the Spanish capital.

Women's Champions League quarter-final highlights: Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona

That was Barcelona's fourth win against Madrid in all competitions this season, and they face each other again in Liga F on Sunday ahead of the European return. Ewa Pajor, who scored twice in the first leg, now has 13 goals from nine appearances against Madrid, while Alexia Putellas has struck in all three of these clubs' Women's Champions League encounters.

Madrid now need an unprecedented quarter-final turnaround to reach their first semi-final, while Barcelona are well positioned to extend their record run of consecutive semi-finals in this competition to eight.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWDW

Next match: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 29/03, Liga F

Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

Real Madrid

Last six games: LWWWWW

Next match: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 29/03, Liga F﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga F

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View from the camps

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "I think the moment when we conceded [making it 2-1] and then scored shows the competitive spirit this team has; it shows our DNA. This is something we need to keep up and we want to prove it again [in the second leg]."

Pau Quesada, Real Madrid coach: "They were deserved victors. If you lose focus after conceding a goal against opponents like this, they'll run you ragged. The gap to Barça is what it is. They've got that extra gear and we have to match it. On the day you don't, this is what happens to you."

Barcelona reaction: Esmee Brugts on win over Real Madrid

Irene Paredes, Barcelona defender: "We'll prepare just as thoroughly for the second leg because we want to perform just as well."

María Méndez, Real Madrid defender: "It's difficult for all of us; it's not at all what we expected. We have no choice but to move on because football doesn't let you stop. We need to work hard to put in a different performance. We need to work harder to avoid the mistakes that cost us so dearly."