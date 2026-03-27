Women's Champions League Performance Insights: Wolfsburg's tactical execution against OL Lyonnes

Wolfsburg hold a 1-0 advantage in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final against OL Lyonnes after Lineth Beerensteyn's deflected 14th-minute finish decided the first leg in Germany.

UEFA Technical Observer Irene Fuhrmann highlights the role of brave build-up play and excellent defensive organisation in the She-Wolves' victory.

OL's pressing game

OL Lyonnes approached the match with an aggressive, structurally clear pressing plan, looking to disrupt Wolfsburg early and regain possession close to goal, a trend already seen in their Matchday 1 meeting.

As Irene Fuhrmann explains: "OL pressed high with an extra player at the back, which meant they had one less in central areas behind the two forwards, something Wolfsburg were often able to exploit.

"In the first clip, however, OL managed to keep the centre compact through well-timed, aggressive pressure on a back-pass combined with strong positioning. This forced a long lateral pass, allowing [Ada] Hegerberg to trigger the press, isolate her opponent and prevent a clean build-up."

Women's Champions League insights: Lyon's pressing game

"Additionally, OL condensed the space behind Hegerberg, enabling them to win the ball collectively and execute a near-perfect transition close to goal. [Tabitha] Chawinga's cross, however, could not be converted by [Melchie] Dumornay, partly because Wolfsburg defended well inside the box."

This highlighted both the strengths and limitations of OL's pressing. The compactness behind the first pressing line was crucial in preventing simple progression through midfield, allowing the visitors to sustain pressure and create immediate attacking opportunities. However, the inherent trade-off in their structure, leaving central spaces behind the forwards, became a recurring vulnerability that Wolfsburg would exploit over the course of the match.

Wolfsburg's resistance to OL's press was not accidental but rooted in a well-defined positional structure that consistently created central overloads and passing solutions.

Wolfsburg's brave build-up

Fuhrmann notes: "Due to Wolfsburg's positioning in the build-up, where the central centre-back frequently stepped into midfield, they created a numerical superiority in the middle that OL could not control with their defensive structure. This was crucial, as it allowed Wolfsburg to shift the point of attack through the middle and then switch play to the flank.

Women's Champions League insights: Wolfsburg build-up

"In addition, Wolfsburg's three forwards operated along the last line, either narrowly or wide, but always high. This served to pin and stretch the opposition's back four, creating space for the full-backs to advance and find forwards attacking the space behind with well-timed runs. This led to a major chance for 2–0, Beerensteyn's header following a cross from [Svenja] Huth, and allowed Wolfsburg to push OL into a deep block and maintain possession."

The key mechanism here was the central centre-back stepping forward, altering the midfield dynamics and forcing OL's pressing unit into difficult decisions. This movement disrupted the balance of OL's shape, stretching distances and opening passing lanes through the centre.

"The plan was to play with courage, especially in possession, and to keep the ball. In the second half, we had to suffer a little, but we defended with heart and with everything we had." Stephan Lerch, Wolfsburg coach

Camilla Küver's positional intelligence was crucial here, according to Fuhrmann: "Küver played a key role in build-up and progression. Through her positioning between and behind the two opposing forwards, they were forced to stay more compact when pressing goal kicks in order to block her access in the centre. As a result, they had longer distances to cover when pressing the centre-backs, who in turn had more time and space.

"In possession, Küver's movement into central areas made her a valuable overload player in midfield. OL's two central midfielders were unable to cover this effectively, allowing Wolfsburg to repeatedly shift play successfully through the centre."

Fuhrmann also emphasises the psychological dimension: "Wolfsburg played very boldly in possession. Even an early mistake did not unsettle them. It was clear that they had developed a well-defined strategy which they trusted and pursued consistently. As the game progressed, their positive actions on the ball reinforced their belief in their own quality."

Wolfsburg coach Stephan Lerch focused precisely on that bravery after the game, telling UEFA: "The plan was to play with courage, especially in possession, and to keep the ball. In the second half, we had to suffer a little, but we defended with heart and with everything we had. I'm very proud of the team. It's a great result for the first leg."

Wolfsburg's defensive organisation

Out of possession, Wolfsburg shifted into a compact 5-4-1 structure that prioritised control of space and defensive cohesion. Fuhrmann outlines the foundation of this approach: "Wolfsburg defended very compactly in a deep 5-4-1 block. This left little space in behind their defensive line for OL to exploit with long balls, which is why OL primarily looked for solutions through short passing combinations on the wings and in the half-spaces.

"Due to Wolfsburg's deep positioning, they were also able to keep OL's fast forwards under control, while at the same time creating space for their own counterattacks after regaining possession. Wolfsburg took the lead from one of these situations and repeatedly created dangerous attacking moves through transitions."

Wolfsburg's transition threat

Women's Champions League insights: Wolfsburg defending

The structure served multiple purposes – it denied depth, controlled central spaces, and created the platform for transitions. However, OL still posed significant challenges through their individual quality and positional rotations.

Fuhrmann explains: "OL have technically very strong players who are always a major threat in 1v1 situations. That made it essential for every player to stay committed, endure these phases, win their duels and keep spaces compact collectively. It required coordination in stepping out, passing players on, providing cover, tracking runs, controlling one-twos, blocking crosses, and defending consistently inside the box.

"Against the deep block, OL operated asymmetrically; they pushed the left-back high while moving the left attacker into central areas. This allowed more players between the lines, more presence in the box during wide attacks and better access to second balls. At the same time, they tried to break the last line with runs in behind from central positions."

Women's Champions League insights: Wolfsburg organisation

This asymmetry created complex defensive situations, requiring constant communication and coordination within Wolfsburg's structure.

A defining feature of Wolfsburg's defensive performance was their clarity in recognising and reacting to key triggers, particularly when dealing with players receiving between the lines or making runs in behind.

"When defending deep, it is important to prevent opponents from turning into open positions. As long as they are forced to play a back pass or lateral pass, time is gained or a ball recovery can be created. That is why Wolfsburg's players tried to close down opponents in the half-spaces as quickly as possible, preventing them from turning.

"The triggers for defenders in the last line are a clear passing lane, an open body position of the passer and ultimately the played pass. Before that, defenders need to maintain the correct distance and ideally anticipate the action without guessing. Runs in behind from central positions must be picked up by the midfielders as soon as the opponent has an open body position and no defender in the back line can take responsibility."

Women's Champions League insights: Wolfsburg anticipation and spacing

These principles underline the importance of anticipation and spacing. Rather than reacting late, Wolfsburg's players consistently positioned themselves to influence actions early.

Fuhrmann concludes: "Compactness and discipline in the block were decisive factors. Wolfsburg operated very cohesively in a 5-4-1, with minimal distances between the lines and within the back line. The players maintained good staggering and positioning, often occupying passing lanes and anticipating actions early.

"Additionally, Wolfsburg defended patiently, maintained their structure, and did not allow themselves to be pulled out of position. Overall, the players were well-coordinated, which was especially important when passing opponents on, tracking runs and providing cover. They were also active on first and second balls, which is particularly crucial under pressure inside their own penalty area."

Coaching focus: From theory to execution

Translating these tactical principles into performance requires a structured and collaborative coaching process. Fuhrmann explains: "Out of possession, a clear, shared defence strategy is essential, in which each player knows her role and responsibilities. One key requirement is clarity about possible triggers, which need to be defined and understood by everyone.

"Targeted questions on the pitch or during video analysis, as well as successful video sequences, help players develop a clear picture. However, to consolidate understanding and coordination, training sessions are necessary. Recognising triggers, timing actions and applying the right intensity can only be trained under game-realistic conditions.

"Especially when introducing new strategies, it is important to gain experience in training and identify sources of error, which can then be discussed in feedback sessions, ideally supported by video. Players must decide within fractions of a second whether to initiate and react collectively, which is why understanding and communication are so important.

"For this reason, it is necessary to involve players in the development process, listening to their assessments during video analysis and working out solutions together on the pitch. Depending on experience, it is also important to conduct small-group training and gradually work up to full 11v11 play. A team must act in a coordinated manner as a unit, even though it often comes down to individual decisions and duels."

This all-round approach ensures that collective structures are internalised and executed under pressure. Wolfsburg's performance ultimately demonstrated how a clear game plan, executed with conviction and cohesion, can overcome even the most technically dominant opponents, balancing bravery in possession with discipline without the ball to control both phases of the game.

Irene Fuhrmann is a former Austria international who transitioned smoothly into coaching and steadily rose through the national team set-up. She became Austria's first female head coach and guided the team to the quarter-finals of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.