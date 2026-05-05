Women's Champions League semi-final second legs showcase

Momentum continually swung in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, as OL Lyonnes, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern München competed for the two finalist positions.

The two second legs delivered spectacular goals, resurgences as sides fought their way back into games, and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí's poignant return from long-term injury.

﻿In this piece presented by Disney+ we look back at four key moments across the two matches, as OL Lyonnes turned around their semi-final against defending champions Arsenal and Barcelona denied Bayern their first final appearance by reaching their sixth straight showpiece.

Brand's brilliance seals late win

Watch Jule Brand's fantastic OL Lyonnes winner vs Arsenal

Jule Brand had scored the opener in OL Lyonnes' 2-1 first-leg defeat at Arsenal and was once more instrumental by assisting and scoring as the eight-time champions progressed to the final.

Fourteen minutes after Wendie Renard levelled the tie on aggregate from the penalty spot, Brand's corner set up Kadidiatou Diani to give OL Lyonnes the advantage. Alessia Russo's second-half goal for Arsenal looked to be taking the contest to extra time at 3-3 on aggregate, until Melchie Dumornay looped a pass over the Arsenal defence to find Brand in space in the 87th minute.

The 23-year-old German forward skilfully took the ball down, controlled it and struck with her left foot from a tight angle to spark jubilant scenes at OL Stadium.

Russo scores ninth of campaign

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Alessia Russo's nine goals

Alessia Russo has scored in crucial games on multiple occasions for club and country. Against OL Lyonnes, she again popped up in the box to get the final touch on Smilla Holmberg's cross and restore parity in the semi-final, temporarily keeping Arsenal's title defence alive.

Despite Brand's late strike eliminating the Gunners 4-3 on aggregate, Russo's goal keeps the Arsenal No23 in contention to be named joint-top scorer this season.

The English forward is equal with Barcelona's Ewa Pajor ahead of the final so, if no other player betters nine goals, Russo will add another accolade to her glittering collection.

Bonmatí returns as Barcelona progress

Watch Aitana Bonmatí's comeback from injury

A 60,021-strong crowd was treated to a enthralling spectacle at the Camp Nou, where three-time champions Barcelona eventually prevailed despite brave resilience from Bayern.

Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas and Ewa Pajor delivered the goals in a characteristically creative display by the Spanish team.

But Ballon d'Or holder Bonmatí also took centre stage by coming off the bench to play for the first time since breaking her leg last November. She received a fitting reception from the bumper home crowd, who welcomed her return to action as Barcelona strive to win back the Women's Champions League trophy later this month.

Bayern threaten comeback

Bayern München reaction: José Barcala on semi-final exit

A 1-1 draw at Fußball Arena München heralded a finely-poised second leg and after Paralluelo put Barcelona ahead in the 13th minute, it took just four minutes for Linda Dallmann to respond with an equaliser.

The German side battled all the way and refused to drop their heads even when they fell three goals behind in the early stages of the second half.

Pernille Harder pulled a goal back in the 71st minute, Dallmann hit the crossbar and Arianna Caruso and Vanessa Gilles forced strong saves from Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll in a thrilling end to the match. However, Bayern's wait for a first final in this competition goes on.