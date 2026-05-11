Women's Champions League finals contested by Barcelona and OL Lyonnes

Barcelona and OL Lyonnes are set to face each other for a fourth time in a UEFA Women's Champions League final when the teams meet in Oslo on Saturday 23 May.

OL Lyonnes won the first two deciders between the sides, but Barcelona were victorious in their most recent encounter two seasons ago. We look back at the key moments and star players from those previous three finals.

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OL Lyonnes built up an early lead in the first final between these teams UEFA via Getty Images

Ada Hegerberg stole the show by becoming one of only two players to score a hat-trick in a Women's Champions League final. Barcelona, competing in their first showpiece, were swept away by a ruthless first-half attacking display from OL Lyonnes, as the French side lifted the trophy for a sixth time and for the fourth season in succession.

Dzsenifer Marozsán struck from close range to give OL Lyonnes a fifth-minute lead, then Norwegian striker Hegerberg found the net three times in 17 minutes to put her side four goals ahead before half-time. Asisat Oshoala added a late consolation goal for Barcelona, who bounced back from this defeat with their own four-goal final performance against Chelsea two years later.

Ada Hegerberg became only the second player after Inka Grings to score a final hat-trick NurPhoto via Getty Images

After the match, the then 23-year-old Hegerberg – who is one of a handful of players from the 2019 final in contention to feature again seven years on – told UEFA: "Everyone was at their top level today and you could feel that from the first minute. It's never easy winning year after year. It's been tough every quarter-final, every semi-final, every final – we just care about being the best."

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Amandine Henry got OL Lyonnes off to a dream start by scoring early in the 2022 final DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Both teams had won a European title in the interim by the time they met again three years later, with Barcelona now seeking to defend their first crown. However, OL Lyonnes struck early once again when Amandine Henry curled in from distance, and Hegerberg followed up her 2019 hat-trick by heading in the second before Catarina Macario made it 3-0.

Alexia Putellas reduced the deficit for Barcelona before the break and the holders pushed for a comeback throughout the second half – Patri Guijarro hitting the crossbar from near the halfway line and Oshoala heading narrowly wide. Nevertheless, OL Lyonnes held on to win a record-extending eighth final.

Wendie Renard lifts the trophy after OL Lyonnes won their eighth final Getty Images

After celebrating regaining their title, OL Lyonnes captain Wendie Renard told UEFA: "We wanted to keep on writing our story and we showed what we could do."

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí scored the opening goal and was Player of the Match AFP via Getty Images

After beating Wolfsburg in the 2023 final, Barcelona were back to being defending champions when they faced OL Lyonnes on Spanish soil in Bilbao. They had still never defeated their French rivals in the competition, though, with OL Lyonnes winning all four of their previous meetings, including two finals and both legs of their 2017/18 quarter-final.

This was a case of fifth time lucky, as Barcelona dominated possession and eventually got the breakthrough when Aitana Bonmatí darted into the box and dinked the ball over goalkeeper Christiane Endler from a tight angle midway through the second half.

Coach Jonatan Giráldez and goalscorer Alexia Putellas celebrate Barcelona's third title UEFA via Getty Images

Alexia Putellas then came off the bench to wrap up Barcelona's third European crown with a late second goal. Jonatan Giráldez, who coached Barcelona to their 2023 and 2024 victories but will be in the opposite dugout for this season's final, reflected at full time: "It was an incredible game and one of the best days of my life."