Women's Champions League final Fantasy tips

It's time for managers playing UEFA Women's Champions League Fantasy Football, presented by Amazon, to choose their last line-up of the 2025/26 season.

Five free transfers are available ahead of the final in Oslo on Saturday 23 May, and many of the season's top Fantasy performers are in contention to participate in the showpiece.

We look at players in all positions from Barcelona and OL Lyonnes who could deliver a final boost of Fantasy points as the game's inaugural season concludes.

Choose your final line-up

Goalkeepers

Both regular goalkeepers have played central roles in their teams' journeys to the final and have each previously won finals with their clubs. Barcelona's Cata Coll (€5.9m, 35 points) is the leading Fantasy goalkeeper and has kept four clean sheets, conceding just eight goals while starting all ten games for last season's runners-up.

Cata Coll is the highest-scoring Fantasy goalkeeper Getty Images

OL Lyonnes' Christiane Endler (€5.4m, 32 points) follows closely behind, having missed just one game all campaign and kept three clean sheets – conceding nine goals in nine games.

Defenders

Wendie Renard (€6.1m, 66 points) has played in and won more Women's Champions League finals than any other player in history, and she enters this season's decider top of the Fantasy rankings for defenders. The OL Lyonnes captain has not only picked up points for defensive duties but also converted four penalties during her side's journey to the final.

Wendie Renard has more Women's Champions League final experience than anyone else Getty Images

Barcelona's Irene Paredes (€5.9m, 65 points) is just one point behind Renard, having scored three goals, assisted one and helped keep three clean sheets. Her central defensive partner Mapi León (€4.8m, 55 points) and OL Lyonnes' left-back Selma Bacha (€5.5m, 51 points) also offer strong options.

Final predicted line-ups

Midfielders

Popular pick Alexia Putellas (€10.5m, 88 points) has accumulated more Fantasy points than any other player this season, while scoring seven goals, assisting seven and contributing to four clean sheets with Barcelona.

Will Alexia Putellas add to her impressive Fantasy total in the final? Getty Images

Her versatile team-mate Esmee Brugts (€6.6m, 67 points), who can play both in defence and midfield, ranks second among midfielders in the two finalist squads with four goals and four assists. Jule Brand (€6.5m, 46 points) boosted her total by scoring in both legs of OL Lyonnes' semi-final against Arsenal.

Forwards

Last season's Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season Melchie Dumornay (€6.3m, 62 points) is three points ahead of Caroline Graham Hansen (€9.7m, 59 points) as Fantasy's top forward going into the final. The latter is hoping to return from a thigh injury in time to play in her birth city.

Melchie Dumornay has won four Player of the Match awards this season Getty Images

Ewa Pajor (€10.5m, 55 points) will be hoping to add to the nine goals she has scored up to the final to become the season's outright top scorer. With Kadidiatou Diani injured, Ada Hegerberg (€9.1m, 36 points) is OL Lyonnes' second-highest Fantasy points scorer among forwards and she thrives in finals – she has scored in four of them, including a hat-trick against Barcelona in 2019.

Final rules and deadlines

Fantasy managers have access to five free transfers before the final kicks off at 18:00 CET on Saturday 23 May.

See the latest team news and predicted line-ups, look back at every starting line-up ﻿and recap on all the Fantasy rules here.

Make transfers!