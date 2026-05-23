Barcelona 4-0 OL Lyonnes: Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo doubles seal fourth Women's Champions League title

Two second-half goals each by Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo gave Barcelona victory in the 2026 UEFA Women's Chanpions League final against OL Lyonnes in Oslo.

Pajor had previously suffered defeat in her previous five final appearances with Wolfsburg and Barcelona. But although OL, seeking a ninth title from their record 12 finals, had the better of the first half, Pajor struck twice to take her competition-leading tally for the season to 11, and Salma Paralluelo added her own double late on to seal Barcelona's fourth title.

Key moments 14' Cata Coll saves Renard header

41' Barcelona keeper stops Bacha free-kick

55' Pajor gives Barcelona lead

69' Pajor strikes again

90' Salma Paralluelo stunner increases lead

90+3' Salma Paralluelo scores her second

Match in brief: Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo pounce

Caroline Graham Hansen was passed fit to start for Barcelona in her home city of Oslo, while Vicki Becho took injured Kadidatou Diani's place on the right of the OL attack, with Wendie Renard keeping up her record of appearing in all 12 of the French club's finals. Graham Hansen created the first clear chance, a low cross which Alexia Putellas could not force on target.

The final as it happened

Soon after Renard, who first scored in the final 15 years ago against Turbine Potsdam, nearly repeated the trick with a header from Selma Bacha's free-kick but Cata Colll saved, and Lindsey Heaps was offside as she turned in the rebound. Pajor came close with a chip at the other end.

Jule Brand pulled the ball back for Ada Hegerberg, a scorer in four previous OL final wins including two against Barcelona, but the Norwegian forward's strike was blocked by Alexia. Cata Coll did well to get across to stop a swerving Bacha free-kick, but Barcelona did not have a shot on target in the first half, having never failed to score before the break previously in their ten-game run.

However, ten minutes into the second half Barcelona were ahead with their first shot on target; Pajor sent clear by Patri Guijarro and nervelessly slotting past Christiane Endler to get her competition-leading tenth goal of the season.

Barcelona nearly saw their lead disappear immediately as Lily Yohannes back-heeled into the path of Becho, whose shot was tipped past the post by Cata Coll.

OL now turned to Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Tabitha Chawinga, but they were soon 2-0 down as an Esmee Brugts cross ran across, via a touch from Clàudia Pina, to the far post where Salma Paralluelo cut back for Pajor to turn in.

Aitana Bonmatí, who only made her injury comeback late in the semi-finals a few weeks ago, came on for Barcelona, but OL Lyonnes had the next chance when Chawinga was sent clear, but could not beat Cata Coll.

Barcelona could truly begin their celebrations in the 90th minute, when Salma Paralluelo picked up the ball just outside the box, took a couple of steps forward, and smashed in a superb finish. And they increased soon after when Pajor broke free and unselfishly suppled Salma Paralluelo to dink the ball past Endler.

Vodafone Player of the Match: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor with the Player f the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"A great impact. The first touch and finish for her first goal were of the highest quality, while she was heavily involved in the build-up to her second, taking up a great position to score. She was dangerous in positional play and a constant threat, supplying an assist for the fourth as well."﻿

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Andrea De Ferrater, Barcelona reporter

Barcelona continue to make history and reclaim the crown with a fourth Women’s Champions League title. After a hard-fought first half, Barça took control after the break, with Ewa Pajor playing a pivotal role on the biggest stage. This generation simply does not stop winning or competing, and the maturity and mentality within the squad have taken them to another level. For Pajor, tonight in Oslo will forever be unforgettable – the night she finally lifted her first Champions League trophy.

Watch Barcelona lift Women's Champions League trophy

Zacharie Adjemien, OL Lyonnes reporter

OL Lyonnes fall short in Oslo despite another courageous display on the European stage. Against the same opponents who denied them in the 2024 final, Les Fenottes once again fought to shift the balance of the contest, reigniting belief among the OL support. Barcelona, however, proved pragmatic and efficient when it mattered most, ultimately preventing Jonatan Giráldez’s side from reclaiming the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy. Congratulations to Barcelona, who are worthy champions once again on the continental stage.

Reaction

To follow.

Key stats

Pajor ended as competition top scorer on 11 goals, two ahead of Arsenal's Alessia Russo, having previously also done so while with Wolfsburg in 2022/23.

Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen took the pitch for Barcelona in all four of their final wins.

Barcelona equal Frankfurt's tally of four titles, only OL on eight have more.

Barcelona were appearing in an unprecedented sixth straight final, beating the record of OL, who stretched their own unmatched tally of appearances overall to 12.

These two teams were meeting in a fourth final (equalling the record of OL vs Wolfsburg); OL won in 2019 and 2022, and Barcelona in 2024 and now 2026.

Wendie Renard has played in all 12 of OL's finals, three more than any other player in the competition's history, and in a span of 17 seasons (there have only been 25 UEFA women's club seasons).

OL's Jonatan Giráldez was head coach in a record-equalling fourth final, having led Barcelona in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and was facing former assistant Pere Romeu.

Line-ups

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Brugts (Camara 85); Serrajordi (Aitana Bonmatí 72), Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas (Kika Nazareth 85); Graham Hansen (Clàudia Pina 62), Pajor, Salma Paralluelo

OL Lyonnes: Endler; Lawrence, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Dumornay, Heaps, Yohannes (Shrader 72); Becho (Chawinga 66), Hegerberg (Katoto 66), Brand

Watch the Women’s Champions League final pre-match show