Women's Champions League winners: Meet Barcelona

Barcelona won 4-0 against OL Lyonnes in the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion on Saturday 23 May.

It was Barcelona's fourth title after 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24. They were in an unprecedented sixth straight final, and seventh in eight years, and their fourth against OL, who won in 2018/19 and 2021/22 before Barcelona's 2023/24 and now 2025/26 victories. The 4-0 margin of victory equalled Barcelona's against Chelsea in the 2021 final.

League phase: 1st place

7-1 h vs Bayern München

4-0 a vs Roma

3-0 h vs OH Leuven

1-1 a vs Chelsea

3-1 h vs Benfica

2-0 a vs Paris FC

Quarter-finals

12-2agg vs Real Madrid (6-2 a, 6-0 h)

Semi-finals

5-3agg vs Bayern München (1-1 a, 4-2 h)

Final

4-0 vs OL Lyonnes (Oslo)

Top scorer: Ewa Pajor 11 (overall competition top scorer)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2025/26): 1

How they qualified: Spanish champions

Last season: Runners-up

Domestic honours: 11 x League champions, 12 x Cup winners

European best: Winners x 4 (2020/21, 2022/23, 2023/24, 2025/26)

Final record: W4 L3

Finals

2025/26: 4-0 vs OL Lyonnes (Oslo)

2024/25: 0-1 vs Arsenal (Lisbon)

2023/24: 2-0 vs OL Lyonnes (Bilbao)

2022/23: 3-2 vs Wolfsburg (Eindhoven)

2021/22: 1-3 vs OL Lyonnes (Turin)

2020/21: 4-0 vs Chelsea (Gothenburg)

2018/19: 1-4 vs OL Lyonnes (Budapest)

Barcelona's road to the Women's Champions League final

Campaign in a nutshell

Barcelona were the only club to finish first in their group in all four seasons of the previous format, and in the revamped league phase they naturally claimed top spot, leading after every matchday once they had begun by beating Bayern 7-1. The only 'slip' was a 1-1 draw at Chelsea, with whom Barça shared both the highest league phase goal tally (20) and fewest goals conceded (3).

Excused the knockout phase play-offs, Barcelona ensured their streak of quarter-final successes since 2018/19 continued as they surged to a 6-2 first-leg win at Real Madrid, and more than 60,000 spectators were on hand to watch a 6-0 victory in the Camp Nou return, Alexia Putellas marking her 500th club outing with the opening goal. Bayern came from behind to hold the Blaugrana 1-1 in their semi-final opener, but back at the Camp Nou another 60,000-plus crowd enjoyed a 4-2 win.

Old rivals OL awaited in the Oslo final, and Barcelona did not manage a shot on target in the first half. But by full time it was 4-0, as Pajor got her tenth and 11th goals of the campaign before a late Salma Paralleulo double.

Coach: Pere Romeu

Romeu was a defensive midfielder as a player with amateur side Sarrià, where he also began coaching at youth level, then working at L'Hospitalet before being recruited by Barcelona in 2017. At La Masia, Romeu assisted Sergi Milà at Under-16 and U17 level, later taking his first senior role as number two to Rubén de la Barrera during his brief spell at Romania's Viitorul Constanța in 2020.

Romeu returned to Barcelona in 2021 as assistant to new women's coach Jonatan Giráldez, winning ten trophies over three seasons, including two Champions League titles. When Giráldez decided to move on after the 2023/24 campaign, Romeu was promoted as his replacement, clinching the Spanish double in his first season and reaching the Champions League final. Another Liga F and Copa de la Reina double was completed in 2025/26 before Champions League final victory against OL and Giráldez.

Did you know?

Barcelona broke OL Lyonnes' record by reaching an unprecedented sixth straight final. Their overall tally of seven (in eight seasons) puts them second on the overall list, bettered only by OL's 12 finals. Barcelona are now level with Frankfurt on four titles, behind only OL on eight.

"Cup winners" refers only to main FA national cup