Women's Champions League Fantasy Football 2025/26 top points scorers

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas scored more Fantasy points than any other player during her Player of the Season campaign with the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League winners.

Three of her Barcelona team-mates also rank within the top five points scorers, while five other clubs feature in the top ten.

Check your Fantasy total

1 Alexia Putellas (midfielder, 91 points)

The Women's Champions League 2025/26 Player of the Season completed her last campaign before leaving Barcelona in style by lifting the trophy as captain, registering seven goals and seven assists, and collecting 15 more Fantasy points than any other player.

2 Alessia Russo (forward, 76 points)

The Arsenal striker's nine goals kept her in the top scorer race until the final game and her total was also booted by three Player of the Match awards.

3 Irene Paredes (defender, 72 points)

Four clean sheets, three goals and 64 ball recoveries ensured the Barcelona centre-back finished as the top scoring defender in Fantasy.

4 Esmee Brugts (midfielder, 71 points)

The versatile Dutch player picked up points all over the pitch by contributing to five clean sheets, scoring four times and assisting four goals, while playing 935 minutes of football across Barcelona's triumphant campaign.

5 Ewa Pajor (forward, 71 points)

The Polish striker's magnificent double against OL Lyonnes in the final took her goal tally to 11 as the season's outright top scorer, and her Fantasy total to 71.

6 Wendie Renard (defender, 68 points)

The OL Lyonnes captain showcased her value at both ends of the pitch during her side's run to the final by making 70 ball recoveries, scoring four goals and helping keep two clean sheets.

7 Maya Le Tissier (defender, 67 points)

The Manchester United captain led her side to the quarter-finals in their debut campaign, while playing 900 minutes, keeping five clean sheets, scoring twice and assisting once.

8 Pernille Harder (forward, 65 points)

Eight goals and three assists ensured the Bayern forward finished third in the season's top scorer rankings.

9 Linda Caicedo (midfielder, 64 points)

The creative Real Madrid midfielder starred in the Spanish side's run to the quarter-finals, picking up three Player of the Match awards, assisting four goals and scoring four of her own.

10 Melchie Dumornay (forward, 64 points)

With four Player of the Match awards, five goals and an assist, Dumornay played an instrumental role in OL Lyonnes finishing as runners-up.