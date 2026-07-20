Ewa Pajor records and statistics: How brilliant is the Barcelona and Poland striker?

Prolific striker Ewa Pajor has delivered goals and memorable moments on football's biggest stages, winning the UEFA Women's Champions League and a multitude of domestic trophies.

As one of the Women's Champions League's all-time leading scorers, the Poland captain is known for her lethal finishing, intelligent movement, aerial threat and effective link-up play.

What major titles has Ewa Pajor won?

• Women's Champions League 2025/26 winner and top scorer (Barcelona)

• Five-time German Women's Bundesliga winner (Wolfsburg)

• Two-time Spanish Women's Primera División champion (Barcelona)

• UEFA European Women's Under-17 winner (Poland, 2013)

Ewa Pajor key moments and statistics

• Seventh in the Women's Champions League's all-time top scorer rankings on 44 goals (as of end of 2025/26)

• Two-time Women's Champions League top scorer (2025/26 with Barcelona and 2022/23 with Wolfsburg)

• Won a Women's Champions League final at her sixth attempt in 2026

• Scored in Poland's first-ever Women's EURO win (3-2 against Denmark, Women's EURO 2025)

• Became Poland's all-time top scorer in 2022

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Ewa Pajor's eleven goals

What they say about Ewa Pajor

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "She is a key player for us. She embodies hard work, team play and always putting the team before herself. I’m sure that if she could give away goals rather than score them, she would. She is fundamental to our football."

Nina Patalon, Poland coach: "Pajor is an incredible role model for young players in Poland; her journey from grassroots football to becoming a top striker at Barcelona is an inspiration. Many young girls who once hesitated to take up football now see it as a real career path."

Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona team-mate: "She is an incredibly hard-working person; one of the greatest professionals I’ve met in my career."

Tommy Stroot, Pajor's coach at Wolfsburg in 2023: "I rarely see a player who gives as much as Ewa in every single training session. The bar is already high for us, so for anyone to exceed that is unbelievable."

Ewa Pajor with Barcelona coach Pere Romeu during the team's journey to the 2024/25 Women's Champions League final Getty Images

﻿Career path: From Polish grassroots football to European success

After developing her talent playing with her local team Orleta Wielenin, Pajor joined the youth system of Polish women's club Medyk Konin where she broke into the senior team aged 15 and made an instant impact with her goals.

After winning her first pieces of domestic silverware in Poland, Pajor moved to Germany to join Wolfsburg in summer 2015.

Ewa Pajor celebrates scoring for Wolfsburg against Chelsea in their 2017/18 Women's Champions League semi-final Getty Images

Club career with Wolfsburg

Pajor spent nine seasons with Wolfsburg, scoring 135 goals in 196 appearances. She won five German Women's Bundesliga titles between 2017 and 2022 and nine consecutive German Women's Cups.

Pajor picked up four Women's Champions League runners-up medals with Wolfsburg and finished as the competition's top scorer in 2022/23 on nine goals.

2022/23 top Scorer: Every Ewa Pajor goal

Her standout moments for Wolfsburg in Europe included scoring in their 5-1 aggregate semi-final win against Chelsea in 2017/18 and giving her side an early lead in the 2023 final, in which Barcelona dramatically came back from two goals behind to triumph 3-2.

Further success with Barcelona

Pajor joined the reigning European champions Barcelona in June 2024 and found the net nine times in her first six league games – the best ever start to a season by a player at the club.

During her first season in Spain, she won a domestic treble and reached another Women's Champions League final, but was once again on the losing side when Arsenal triumphed 1-0 in Lisbon.

She was awarded the Gerd Müller Trophy for best female striker at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, having scored 43 goals in 45 matches for Barcelona across all competitions in 2024/25.

Ewa Pajor received the Gerd Müller Trophy for best female striker at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony AFP via Getty Images

Long-awaited Women's Champions League glory

After being on the losing side in five finals, Pajor finally lifted the Women's Champions League trophy with Barcelona in Oslo in May 2026 – scoring twice in a Player of the Match performance in a 4-0 win against longstanding rivals OL Lyonnes.

She was the 2025/26 competition's top scorer with 11 goals, delivering twice in both Barcelona's quarter-final and semi-final victories.

Ewa Pajor on 'dream' win in Oslo

Pajor's second-half double in Oslo made her the first player to score multiple goals in a final since 2023, and took her to seventh in the competition's all-time scorer rankings on 44 goals. Aged 29, she is likely to continue climbing up the list, which is currently topped by Ada Hegerberg.

The striker also celebrated securing a second consecutive Spanish Women's Primera División title with Barcelona in 2025/26.

Making international strides with Poland

Pajor represented Poland in multiple youth age groups, and won the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in her nation's first finals appearance in 2013. Later that year, she scored on her senior international debut in a friendly against Czechia and she has gone on to become her country's all-time leading female goalscorer – surpassing previous record-holder Marta Otrębska in September 2022.

Ewa Pajor celebrates scoring Poland's second goal in their historic Women's EURO 2025 victory over Denmark in Lucerne Getty Images

Appointed as captain, Pajor led her nation to a first major women's international tournament when they qualified for UEFA Women's EURO 2025. Her side beat Romania and Austria in the play-offs to qualify for the finals in Switzerland, with Pajor scoring in both ties.

After losing their first two Women's EURO group games to Germany and Sweden, Pajor scored in their 3-2 victory over Denmark to end the campaign on a high with a first-ever tournament win.

Ewa Pajor on 'exceptional' Poland moment

What you might not know about Ewa Pajor

She grew up on a farm near the small town of Uniejow in the centre of Poland. Her football idol growing up was UEFA Champions League and UEFA EURO winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pajor marked her 28th birthday by scoring in the second leg of Poland's play-off victory over Austria – sealing their spot at Women's EURO 2025.

Ewa Pajor finally got her hands on the Women's Champions League trophy at the end of her sixth final in 2026 Getty Images

What Ewa Pajor says

"Representing your country and leading it to its first major tournament is something you carry in your heart forever."

"﻿I was at Wolfsburg for a very long time, but when Barcelona came and said they want me to be part of this team, I just said 'wow, okay, this is Barcelona'. I felt very comfortable and at home in Wolfsburg, but when Barcelona called there was no doubt."

On adapting to life at Barcelona: "I can improve so much here because the style at this club is very different to Wolfsburg. I’m becoming a better player every day in training and matches. I am happy because of that, I want to get better every day."

Barcelona reaction: Ewa Pajor on reaching Women's Champions League final

On winning the 2026 Women's Champions League final after losing her previous five: "I always had the dream of winning the Champions League and we did it. It’s the best season for us and for me also, because finally, after losing five titles [I have won one]. It was not easy, but I never gave up. This is the best day of my life, of my career, so far."

On experiencing Women's EURO 2025: "I’ve won titles at club level, but this was different. We’ve grown so much as a group and I believe in the work we’ve done. I’m motivated by the chance to show that we belong on this stage, that Poland can dream big."

About her ambitions with Poland: "Every small child who plays football dreams about the biggest tournaments. Our first tournament was [Women's EURO 2025]. Now we want to go to the World Cup. I can't describe what it would be like. It would be something so special, like a dream come true."