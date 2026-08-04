Salma Paralluelo records and statistics: How brilliant is the OL Lyonnes and Spain winger?

Still in her early 20s, pacey Spain and OL Lyonnes winger Salma Paralluello is set to be a major figure in world football for years to come.

A three-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner with Barcelona and a double UEFA Women's Nations League winner with Spain, Paralluelo is a former athlete whose speed often plays an instrumental role in her team's attacks.

What major titles has Salma Paralluelo won?

• Three-time Women's Champions League winner (Barcelona)

• Two-time Women's Nations League winner (Spain)

• FIFA Women's World Cup winner (Spain)

• Four Spanish Women's Primera División titles (Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo's key moments and statistics

• Made her Spanish Women's Primera División debut for Villarreal aged 16

• First player to win all three Women's World Cup titles, at Under-17, U20 and senior levels

• Scored, aged 19, decisive goals in the quarter and semi-finals of Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup triumph

• Ranked third in the 2023 and 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or

• Women's EURO 2025 runner-up

• Scored twice in the 2026 Women's Champions League final to wrap up a 4-0 Barcelona victory

Watch superb Salma Paralluelo Barcelona strike in OL Lyonnes final win

What they say about Salma Paralluelo

Alexia Putellas, Spain team-mate: "What makes Salma special isn't just her physical power and pace but her decision-making in the box and her desire to keep learning."

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain team-mate: "Salma is a unique player: she is so, so quick. She has everything. She's already a top player and I am sure she will get even better. It's scary to think how good she can become."

Salma Paralluelo (centre) with Spain team-mates Aitana Bonmatí (left) and Alexia Putellas (right) at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony PA Images via Getty Images

Toña Is, former Spain Women's Under-17 coach: "She was just different – in her, there was a pace that we did not have in the national team. She is a very fast girl."

Lucy Bronze, former Barcelona team-mate: "To make the jump from athletics to the very highest level of club and international football and handle that pressure so effortlessly shows the kind of character she has. She's a special talent."

Career path: From junior track and field to global football glory

Born in Zaragoza to a Spanish father and a mother from Equatorial Guinea, Paralluelo was a successful athlete as well as a promising footballer. In her youth, she was a sprinter and hurdler at San José athletics club as well as a junior footballer with Real Zaragoza.

In 2019, Paralluelo joined Villarreal, on terms which allowed her to carry on her athletics career with the related Playas de Castellón club. She continued to impress on the track, but her 23 goals in 37 senior appearances for Villarreal caught the eye even more.

In 2022, Paralluelo finally decided to prioritise football over athletics and officially retired from competitive track and field aged 18, before announcing a blockbuster move to Barcelona.

Salma Paralluelo (pictured centre) in action for Villarreal in 2022 NurPhoto via Getty Images

Club career with Barcelona

Paraluello was an impact substitute in her first seasons at Barcelona; in her first term, her side won the 2022/23 domestic title and Paralluelo started their 3-2 Women's Champions League final triumph against Wolfsburg.

That was the first of four successive finals in which she featured. Victory against OL Lyonnes in the 2024 decider completed a league, Spanish Cup and Women's Champions League treble for Barcelona.

Paralluelo appeared as the Catalans relinquished the European crown in 2025, losing to Arsenal, but she struck twice at the death as they won 4-0 against OL Lyonnes in the 2026 decider, becoming the youngest player to win three Women's Champions League titles, aged 21.

Great Salma Paralluelo Women's Champions League goals

The forward played one more game for Barcelona, a 4-0 dismantling of Real Madrid in the last match of their Liga F campaign, before announcing her move to OL Lyonnes, explaining: "OL are a club with a great history and a winning team with a very ambitious mentality, that's what caught my attention."

Her numbers for Barcelona included four straight league titles, 15 goals in 33 Women's Champions League games, and 44 in 75 Liga F appearances.

International success with Spain

Paralluelo won world and European U17 titles with Spain, then recovered from a torn cruciate ligament in time to lift the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup with her international team-mates. The same year she made her senior debut, scoring a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of Argentina.

Watch Spain hero Salma Paralluelo's Under-17 hat-trick

She was named Young Player of the Tournament after Spain won 1-0 against England in the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup, having impressed during seven outings in Australia.

Paralluelo then operated as the attacking fulcrum of the Spain side that won the 2024 UEFA Nations League without conceding a goal in the four-team finals. That success earned Spain a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they narrowly missed out on a medal.

Her Spain team finished runners-up to England at Women's EURO 2025, losing the final on penalties with Paralluelo missing a spot kick, before retaining the Women's Nations League title by beating Germany – although she missed the final through injury.

Salma Paralluelo came off the bench for Spain in the Women's EURO 2025 final against England Getty Images

What you might not know about Salma Paralluelo

Paralluelo was a promising international athlete, winning sprint, hurdles and shot put titles at youth level. When she was 14, her coach Félix Laguna said he had "never seen anything like Salma" and described her talent as "extraordinary".

Paralluelo eventually specialised as a 400m runner, but she was a good distance runner too, claiming her age group title in Barcelona's 10km Jean Bouin road race for five years in a row from 2012–16.

She eventually quit athletics for football, saying she "got a kick out of sharing something with the team" rather than competing in an individual sport.

Paralluelo competing in the 400m at the Spanish Championship with Playas de Castellón in 2021 Europa Press via Getty Images

One of her closest friends in athletics was triple jumper Ana Peleteiro and the pair made TikTok videos together, including one that went viral in Spain in 2021 – featuring them dancing to 'Ay Rico Rico Rico' by Alo Michael, featuring Pitbull, Luigy Boy and La Florezta.

In 2023, she received the prestigious title of 'Favourite Daughter' from the City of Zaragoza after winning the Women's World Cup with Spain.

What Salma Paralluelo says

"My family is everything to me. They're my inspiration. They motivate me and everything I do is for them. They're in my mind wherever I go and they're my biggest strength."

"I'm ambitious, I love competing, I love winning. I always give my all on the pitch, and I try to help the team as much as I can in both attack and defence."

"I always think my best is to come. I am very young and I am convinced that I still have a lot of room for improvement. I hope to continue getting better for many years."

Salma Paralluelo hails 'incredible' Barcelona team-mate