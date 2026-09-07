UEFA Women's Champions League tickets 2026/27

Find out how to purchase tickets for 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League games.

The league phase kicks off on 22 September, with each of the 18 participating teams facing six different opponents – hosting three matches and playing three away.

The links below provide details for each club's individual ticketing information.

2026/27 fixtures

Women's Champions League tickets by club

Arsenal Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Arsenal's ticketing information

Austria Wien Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Austria Wien's ticketing information

Barcelona Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Barcelona's ticketing information

Bayern München Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Bayern München's ticketing information

Benfica Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Benfica's ticketing information

Chelsea Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Chelsea's ticketing information

Häcken Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Häcken's ticketing information

HB Køge Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for HB Køge's ticketing information

Inter Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Inter's ticketing information

Juventus Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Juventus' ticketing information

Manchester City Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Manchester City's ticketing information

OH Leuven Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for OH Leuven's ticketing information

OL Lyonnes Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for OL Lyonnes' ticketing information

Paris FC Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Paris FC's ticketing information

Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Paris Saint-Germain's ticketing information

Real Madrid Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Real Madrid's ticketing information

Roma Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Roma's ticketing information

Servette Women's Champions League tickets

Click here for Servette's ticketing information

Women's Champions League final 2027 tickets

The final will take place at Warsaw's National Stadium in Poland on 28, 29 or 30 May 2027. Tickets for the final will be sold exclusively via UEFA.com/tickets.

Create a myUEFA account and subscribe to receive ticketing updates and information regarding the start of ticket sales for the final.

2027 final in Warsaw