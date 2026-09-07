UEFA Women's Champions League tickets 2026/27
Monday, September 7, 2026
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Where to find information about tickets to 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.
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Find out how to purchase tickets for 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League games.
The league phase kicks off on 22 September, with each of the 18 participating teams facing six different opponents – hosting three matches and playing three away.
The links below provide details for each club's individual ticketing information.
Women's Champions League tickets by club
Arsenal Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Arsenal's ticketing information
Austria Wien Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Austria Wien's ticketing information
Barcelona Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Barcelona's ticketing information
Bayern München Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Bayern München's ticketing information
Benfica Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Benfica's ticketing information
Chelsea Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Chelsea's ticketing information
Häcken Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Häcken's ticketing information
HB Køge Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for HB Køge's ticketing information
Inter Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Inter's ticketing information
Juventus Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Juventus' ticketing information
Manchester City Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Manchester City's ticketing information
OH Leuven Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for OH Leuven's ticketing information
OL Lyonnes Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for OL Lyonnes' ticketing information
Paris FC Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Paris FC's ticketing information
Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Paris Saint-Germain's ticketing information
Real Madrid Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Real Madrid's ticketing information
Roma Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Roma's ticketing information
Servette Women's Champions League tickets
Click here for Servette's ticketing information
Women's Champions League final 2027 tickets
The final will take place at Warsaw's National Stadium in Poland on 28, 29 or 30 May 2027. Tickets for the final will be sold exclusively via UEFA.com/tickets.
Create a myUEFA account and subscribe to receive ticketing updates and information regarding the start of ticket sales for the final.