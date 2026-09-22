UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 1 Wednesday preview: Barcelona vs Paris FC, Chelsea vs Austria Wien

The second edition of the UEFA Women's Champions League under its league phase format kicked off on Tuesday, with four further matches taking place on Wednesday.

We preview the remaining Matchday 1 Women's Champions League fixtures and look at the key storylines and players to keep an eye on, including Barcelona opening their title defence against Paris FC and a spotlight on OL Lyonnes' Jule Brand and Austria Wien's Modesta Uka.

The 18 teams will compete over six league phase matchdays, with the top four progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout phase play-offs.

Play Fantasy

Wednesday's key storylines



• Titleholders Barcelona kick off their trophy defence at home to Paris FC, whom they beat 2-0 last term.

• The second of two debutants begin their European journeys, as Austria Wien travel to Chelsea after fellow newcomers Inter played their first league phase fixture on Tuesday.

• Eight-time winners OL Lyonnes visit Servette, who are back after four seasons away from the competition.

• OH Leuven begin their second European campaign against Roma, after reaching the knockout phase play-offs on debut last season.



Lucy Bronze's Chelsea are back in action after reaching last season's quarter-finals Visionhaus/Getty Images

Where to watch the Women's Champions League

Find out how to follow the Women’s Champions League on broadcasts and streams where you are.

Where to watch

﻿Wednesday's match in focus: Barcelona vs Paris FC

After wrapping up their fourth European crown in style in May, a new-look Barcelona begin their title defence at home to a team that reached last season's knockout phase play-offs.

Following several summer departures, Barça's new Brazilian signing Kerolin, formerly of Man City, joins an attack spearheaded by last season's top scorer Ewa Pajor. The visitors will be hoping to emulate last season's run to the knockout phase, with Roma's 2025/26 hat-trick hero Evelyne Viens among their own new recruits.

Caroline Graham Hansen (left) and Vicky López (right) both scored when these sides met in last season's league phase Getty Images

Ticketing information by club

Player in focus: Jule Brand, OL Lyonnes

The versatile German winger played a central role in some of the biggest moments of OL Lyonnes' run to last season's final, in her first campaign since joining from Wolfsburg. The 23-year-old scored in both legs of the French side's semi-final victory over holders Arsenal, with her eye-catching ball skills best demonstrated by the exquisite control she showed when scoring the second leg's late decider. Expect to see Brand dribbling at pace, finding team-mates with pinpoint passes and shooting from distance, as she looks to build on last season's three goals and three assists.

Brand's next fixture: Servette vs OL Lyonnes (Wednesday)

Watch Jule Brand's fantastic OL Lyonnes winner vs Arsenal

One to watch: Modesta Uka, Austria Wien

The 27-year-old's six goals in four qualifying matches, including a third qualifying round hat-trick against Brann, helped secure a first-ever league phase spot for the Austrian champions. Despite this being Austria Wien's competition debut, Uka and her squad have last season's run to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals to draw experience from, during which the Kosovan forward converted the decisive spot kick in the shoot-out that sent them through to the round of 16.

Uka's next fixture: Chelsea vs Austria Wien (Wednesday)