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Women's Champions League squads confirmed for 2026/27 league phase

Friday, September 18, 2026

The 18 contenders have confirmed their player lists for the 2026/27 league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Melvine Malard signed for Chelsea from Manchester United ahead of 2026/27
Melvine Malard signed for Chelsea from Manchester United ahead of 2026/27 Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The 18 teams participating in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League have confirmed their squads following the registration deadline of 17 September.

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Click on an individual team for their full league phase squad.

Arsenal

Austria Wien

Barcelona

Bayern München

Benfica

Chelsea

Häcken

HB Køge Women

Inter

Fixtures by team

Juventus

Manchester City

OH Leuven

OL Lyonnes

Paris FC

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Roma

Servette

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