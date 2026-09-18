Women's Champions League squads confirmed for 2026/27 league phase
Friday, September 18, 2026
Article summary
The 18 contenders have confirmed their player lists for the 2026/27 league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League.
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The 18 teams participating in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League have confirmed their squads following the registration deadline of 17 September.
Click on an individual team for their full league phase squad.