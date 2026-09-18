Women's Champions League squads confirmed for 2026/27 league phase

The 18 teams participating in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League have confirmed their squads following the registration deadline of 17 September.

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Click on an individual team for their full league phase squad.

Arsenal

Austria Wien

Barcelona

Bayern München

Benfica

Chelsea

Häcken

HB Køge Women

Inter

Fixtures by team

Juventus

Manchester City

OH Leuven

OL Lyonnes

Paris FC

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Roma

Servette

Ticketing information