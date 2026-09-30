Women's Champions League 2026/27 top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor and Marie-Antoinette Katoto
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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There is a three-way tie in the race to be crowned the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League's top scorer.
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Barcelona pair Caroline Graham Hansen and Ewa Pajor and OL Lyonnes' Marie-Antoinette Katoto sit joint-top of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League goalscorer rankings.
2026/27 Women's Champions League leading scorers
3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
3 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes)
3 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
2 Alba Redondo (Juventus)
2 Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica)
2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)
2 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)
2 Clara Mateo (Paris FC)
Graham Hansen and the 11-goal 2025/26 top scorer Pajor both added to their Matchday 1 strikes by scoring again against Paris FC in Barcelona's second fixture – 6-0 away to Roma – to move onto three goals each.
Katoto delivered a hat-trick in an 8-0 opening victory for last season's runners-up OL Lyonnes, away to Servette. It was her second treble in the competition, after she scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain against Braga in 2019, and her team-mate Melchie Dumornay scored multiple goals in a Women's Champions League match for the fourth time with her double in the same match.
Norwegian international Marit Bratberg Lund also netted twice in Benfica's 2-1 win at Juventus on Matchday 1, displaying her expertise from set pieces by first converting a penalty before later curling in a left-footed free-kick.
Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Champions League
3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
2 Salma Paralleulo (OL Lyonnes)
2 Clara Serrajordi (Barcelona)
2 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)
Spanish winger Paralleulo assisted twice on her first Women's Champions League appearance for OL Lyonnes, having scored a brace against her new club for Barcelona in last season's final.
Graham Hansen also set up two of defending champions' five goals in their opening-week victory over Paris FC, and added a further assist against Roma to go top of the assists charts.
Previous seasons' top scorers
2025/26: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona) 11
2024/25: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona) 10
2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (OL Lyonnes) 8
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11
*Group stage/league phase to final