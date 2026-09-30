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Women's Champions League 2026/27 top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor and Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

There is a three-way tie in the race to be crowned the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League's top scorer.

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen scored twice to become one of three players on three goals
Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen scored twice to become one of three players on three goals Getty Images

Barcelona pair Caroline Graham Hansen and Ewa Pajor and OL Lyonnes' Marie-Antoinette Katoto sit joint-top of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League goalscorer rankings.

2026/27 Women's Champions League leading scorers

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
3 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes)﻿
3 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)﻿﻿
2 Alba Redondo (Juventus)
2 Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica)
2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)
2 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)
2 Clara Mateo (Paris FC)﻿

Graham Hansen and the 11-goal 2025/26 top scorer Pajor both added to their Matchday 1 strikes by scoring again against Paris FC in Barcelona's second fixture – 6-0 away to Roma – to move onto three goals each.

Katoto delivered a hat-trick in an 8-0 opening victory for last season's runners-up OL Lyonnes, away to Servette. It was her second treble in the competition, after she scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain against Braga in 2019, and her team-mate Melchie Dumornay scored multiple goals in a Women's Champions League match for the fourth time with her double in the same match.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto opened her 2026/27 Women's Champions League campaign with a Matchday 1 hat-trick
Marie-Antoinette Katoto opened her 2026/27 Women's Champions League campaign with a Matchday 1 hat-trickGetty Images

Norwegian international Marit Bratberg Lund also netted twice in Benfica's 2-1 win at Juventus on Matchday 1, displaying her expertise from set pieces by first converting a penalty before later curling in a left-footed free-kick.

Full scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Champions League

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)﻿
2 Salma Paralleulo (OL Lyonnes)﻿
2 Clara Serrajordi (Barcelona)
2 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Spanish winger Paralleulo assisted twice on her first Women's Champions League appearance for OL Lyonnes, having scored a brace against her new club for Barcelona in last season's final.

Graham Hansen also set up two of defending champions' five goals in their opening-week victory over Paris FC, and added a further assist against Roma to go top of the assists charts.

Full assists list

Previous seasons' top scorers

2025/26: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona) 11
2024/25: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona) 10
2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (OL Lyonnes) 8
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

*Group stage/league phase to final

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