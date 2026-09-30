Women's Champions League 2026/27 top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor and Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Barcelona pair Caroline Graham Hansen and Ewa Pajor and OL Lyonnes' Marie-Antoinette Katoto sit joint-top of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League goalscorer rankings.

2026/27 Women's Champions League leading scorers 3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

3 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes)﻿

3 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)﻿﻿

2 Alba Redondo (Juventus)

2 Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica)

2 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

2 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

2 Clara Mateo (Paris FC)﻿

Graham Hansen and the 11-goal 2025/26 top scorer Pajor both added to their Matchday 1 strikes by scoring again against Paris FC in Barcelona's second fixture – 6-0 away to Roma – to move onto three goals each.

Katoto delivered a hat-trick in an 8-0 opening victory for last season's runners-up OL Lyonnes, away to Servette. It was her second treble in the competition, after she scored a hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain against Braga in 2019, and her team-mate Melchie Dumornay scored multiple goals in a Women's Champions League match for the fourth time with her double in the same match.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto opened her 2026/27 Women's Champions League campaign with a Matchday 1 hat-trick Getty Images

Norwegian international Marit Bratberg Lund also netted twice in Benfica's 2-1 win at Juventus on Matchday 1, displaying her expertise from set pieces by first converting a penalty before later curling in a left-footed free-kick.

Full scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Champions League

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)﻿

2 Salma Paralleulo (OL Lyonnes)﻿

2 Clara Serrajordi (Barcelona)

2 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Spanish winger Paralleulo assisted twice on her first Women's Champions League appearance for OL Lyonnes, having scored a brace against her new club for Barcelona in last season's final.

Graham Hansen also set up two of defending champions' five goals in their opening-week victory over Paris FC, and added a further assist against Roma to go top of the assists charts.

Full assists list